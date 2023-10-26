Highlights Swansea City has started contract discussions with Liam Cullen to keep him at the club amidst interest from other Championship teams.

Cullen, a forward who has made over 50 appearances for Swansea, was a regular in the first-team squad last season and has played in every Championship fixture this season.

The club is aware of the importance of keeping Cullen, as his contract expires next summer and his value may drop after the summer transfer window. Other clubs, including Hull, Stoke, and Bristol City, are monitoring his situation.

Swansea City have started discussions with Liam Cullen over a new contract they look to keep the forward at the club amid rival Championship interest.

Who is Liam Cullen?

The 24-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions, has come through the rank at Swansea, and he has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the Welsh side since his debut in 2018.

He was a regular in the first-team squad last season, scoring eight goals in the league, and he has continued to have an important role under Michael Duff, as he has played a part in every Championship fixture in the current campaign.

Cullen has also been rewarded for his form with the Swans by receiving his first Welsh cap earlier this year.

Could Liam Cullen leave Swansea?

Even though Cullen is clearly an important figure for Duff, there are doubts about his long-term future, as his deal expires in the summer of 2024, although the club do have an option to extend that by a year.

Nevertheless, even with that option, the Swans are reaching a critical point in terms of keeping Cullen, as they know his value is likely to drop after the summer window next year.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the club are already making moves to keep him at the club, as journalist Darren Witcoop revealed they’re trying to tie the attacker down to a new deal, with other clubs monitoring his situation.

“Swansea have opened contract talks with Liam Cullen to stave off growing interest. The Wales forward’s contract expires next summer with Hull, Stoke and Bristol City among the clubs keen.”

What has Michael Duff said?

From the perspective of the Swansea head coach, the situation is clear - he wants Cullen to stay at the club, as he explained his importance when speaking to the BBC.

“I don't know loads of stats about him in terms of last year, but I think he has had a good run of games now, I am not sure whether he has had that before and he has been good.

“Last year was a breakout year for him, and now it's how you cement that and how he establishes himself in the team. He has loads of things to work on, but he has enthusiasm, attitude and work rate.

“He obviously has quality because you don't get into a Wales team without quality. But the other thing is, he is prepared to work to help us get success and help himself, so hopefully he will represent his country at a tournament.”

What next for Swansea?

The 12-month option does give Swansea a bit of time to get this sorted, but it’s no surprise it’s becoming a priority for the club.

But, Cullen and Duff will just be focused on football right now, and it’s about bouncing back from successive defeats when they take on Blackburn at Ewood Park this weekend.

Swansea are currently 19th in the table, but, such is the nature of the Championship, they’re only five points away from the play-offs.