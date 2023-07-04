Liam Cooper was front-and-centre of Leeds United's return for pre-season training on Monday morning.

Leeds are still licking their wounds following relegation from the Premier League last season, with a three-year stay in the top-flight ending in disappointing fashion.

Attention at Leeds is finally starting to drift onto planning for what's to come, with the first pool of players back through the door for pre-season on Monday morning. Behind-the-scenes, Daniel Farke is also concluding an agreement to take over as the club's new head coach.

Leeds' return to pre-season training

Despite the club still waiting to appoint Farke and the 49ers Enterprises' takeover still to go through, a section of Leeds' squad reported back for the first day of pre-season training at Leeds Beckett University for initial testing.

Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph and Archie Gray were amongst the youngsters present, whilst Georginio Rutter also featured heavily on the club's social media output.

Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas were two senior figures in the building, along with captain Liam Cooper.

Liam Cooper's Leeds United commitment

Cooper's return to pre-season training comes a week earlier than he was actually due back, having been offered an additional week off after international duty with Scotland last month.

Yet, Leeds revealed on social media that the 31-year-old was already back in the building and putting in that crucial early work ahead of 2023/24.

It's not gone unnoticed amongst Leeds' supporters either that Cooper has returned to pre-season early.

Martin Sykes, who heads security at the club, pinpointed Cooper's commitment and others followed suit.

Another fan was keen to praise Cooper's leadership, and even suggested he'd make a good manager.

What did Liam Cooper have to say about Leeds' relegation?

Relegation was tough for everyone associated with Leeds, including Cooper.

The centre-back was one of the first to speak out following relegation, writing on Instagram: "A devastating few days and a tough couple months in front. I would like say sorry to everyone we failed. My club. Our unwavering supporters and my family. You the fans are the heartbeat of the club and we failed you. This will stay with me for a while but it will be soon time to write our next chapter. Through better decisions on and off the pitch I believe we can bounce back."

Cooper went on to say he would "never turn his back" on Leeds and will focus on returning the club to the Premier League.

He continued: "I sit here right now not knowing in which direction the club will go in terms of players etc. What I will say is I will never turn my back on my club. Everything needs to be driven to get our great club back at the first time of asking.

"I know it’s difficult for everyone right now, but we can use this adversity to bring us all together come the start of the new season."

Cooper, then, is leading by example by returning to pre-season early in a bid to hit the ground running with his preparations for the new season, which begins on August 6th with the visit of Cardiff City.

What is Liam Cooper's contract situation at Leeds?

September 2019 saw Cooper sign a new long-term deal at Leeds alongside Stuart Dallas.

That five-year agreement has 12 months to run on it, leaving Cooper contracted at Leeds until the end of the upcoming 2023/24 season.