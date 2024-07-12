Highlights Liam Cooper willing to take pay cut and prioritize game time for next move.

Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United interested in signing the defender.

Cooper's availability on free transfer could benefit interested clubs with need for reinforcements.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is willing to take a pay cut this summer and will prioritise game time as he weighs up his move, amid interest from Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

That's according to a report from The Lancashire Telegraph, who have provided an update on the future of the 32-year-old.

Cooper is out of contract at Leeds this summer, although the club confirmed in their end-of-season retained list that they are in talks with him about a new deal.

However, the Scotsman is attracting interest from elsewhere, and it now seems as though the defender's stance on his future is becoming clearer.

Liam Cooper has clear priority as he weighs up his next move

As per this latest update, Blackburn are in talks with Cooper about a potential move to Ewood Park this summer.

It is thought that Sheffield United - who were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship last season - have also shown interest in the 33-year-old.

With regards to Rovers' pursuit of the centre back, it is claimed that the key factor in whether or not a deal will be completed is set to be wages.

Even so, Blackburn may be given some hope they can get a deal done due to the fact that Cooper is said to be willing to take a pay cut this summer.

Indeed, it is reported that the main priority for the defender is game time, and that he is, therefore, likely to leave Leeds in the coming weeks.

Cooper has been with Leeds since he signed from Chesterfield in the summer of 2014. He has since gone on to make almost 300 appearances in all competitions for the Elland Road outfit.

Liam Cooper senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearancs Goals Assists Leeds United 284 11 6 Chesterfield 80 6 1 Hull City 17 0 0 Carlisle United 7 1 0 Huddersfield Town 7 0 2 As of 12th July 2024

However, he found game time hard to come by last season, as the Whites missed out on promotion back to the Premier League after defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

For their part, Blackburn needed a 2-0 win over champions Leicester City on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign to avoid relegation to League One.

They eventually finished 19th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

John Eustace's side are so far yet to make a senior signing in the summer transfer window. By contrast, Sheffield United have so far got two deals over the line.

Sam McCallum has arrived from Norwich City, while Jamie Shackleton has already completed a move to Bramall Lane from Leeds, after his own contract at Elland Road expired.

Liam Cooper news a boost for Blackburn and Sheffield United

It does feel as though this latest update on Cooper's stance this summer is an encouraging one for these two interested clubs.

Both Blackburn and Sheffield United look as though they are going to need reinforcements at the centre of their defence ahead of the start of the season.

Cooper's experience and pedigree could still make him a very useful option for one of these sides, and the fact he is available on a free transfer also helps with the rest of their business.

As a result, the fact that it seems the defender is focusing on game time and open to a pay-cut, which should also help to make it easier to do a deal, can only be seen as good news.

With that in mind, the pressure there is on the likes of Blackburn and Sheffield United to make signings, means this update is surely something they need to try to take advantage of here.