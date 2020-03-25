Liam Cooper shares Leeds United insight into Elland Road playing squad

Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper has given some insight into how the players and coaching staff are staying in touch despite not being able to train together after recent global developments.

The Whites looked like extending their lead at the top of the table after a run of five straight wins lifted them back to the summit, but the recent EFL postponement has put the brakes on their promotion charge.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sit seven points clear of third place with just nine games to go but they have been made to wait until the summer to continue their charge towards the Premier League.

To all intents and purposes, the government have initiated a period of lockdown for the British public to ensure that the situation doesn’t worsen at the rate that other countries have experienced, meaning that the Whites squad have been forced to complete their training schedules in the comfort of their own home, much to the likely bemusement of Marcelo Bielsa and his high fitness demands.

There’s no doubt that the players are still putting themselves through the paces to ensure that the return to football sees them keep up their high standards of fitness and performances.

In unprecedented times for society, there is a need to ensure that people are staying in touch to keep spirits high, which Liam Cooper has delivered his insight into how the Leeds squad are getting on.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he had this to say on the club’s efforts to stay in touch: “There’s been a lot of communication from Marcelo on the WhatsApp groups.

“His main message to the boys before we did leave was to stay safe and do what you can to stop this from increasing.

“Everyone realises the seriousness of the infection and what we’ve got to do to slow the curve down. We’ve been in contact with Rob Price and the club doctors, they’ve been unbelievable with the lads, any questions regarding symptoms or what we can do to prevent infection, they’ve been brilliant.

“We can get in touch with them directly for advice and take it from there.

“The communication at the club has been second to none.

“As a group we’re trying to stay in touch, we’ve got the WhatsApp group etc.

“We’ve got to try and keep the spirits high.

“We’re used to seeing each other every day so it’s a lot different. We’ve got a good group. I don’t think I have to go out of my way as captain to keep the group together because we are a close-knit group.

“We understand what’s going on, the current situation.

“We know staying away from each other is for the best, it’s going to save lives ultimately and we’ve got to respect that.

“As a club we took measures pretty early doors and it was definitely the right thing to do.

“We need to get everyone to buy into this and get over this virus together.”

Have these players featured for both Leeds and Huddersfield Town?

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False

The verdict

It’s massively important that clubs maintain contact during these testing times to ensure that they can keep morale up.

Leeds’ efforts to ensure they are keeping on top of fitness protocol at the club has been very impressive and it’s clear that they aren’t looking to waste any time.

Cooper’s role as captain will extend into this period and he will need to ensure that not only are spirits buoyed, but the squad are keeping to their plans.

The Whites will be hoping that they can continue their push for promotion when football returns and that the break hasn’t scuppered their momentum completely.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!