Liam Cooper shares emotional message for Leeds United supporters

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has emotionally expressed how proud he is of the Whites squad and club after their promotion to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side stormed to the top of the division near the end of the season and couldn’t be caught as they showed their brilliant style and tenacity to come out with the honour of being champions.

A number of key players make up the core of the starting XI, but the squad as a whole carried a massive contribution for the Whites, and it saw them return to the top-flight after a 16 year absence.

Cooper has stated that the club as a whole has been unbelievable and that the whole city deserves what has been a brilliant season for the football club, and now they’ll go into the Premier League season with the same belief.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cooper said: “This city deserves it, our club deserves it and to have succeeded with this group really is unbelievable. All of the players and staff, to a man, are great at their jobs, but they are great human beings and great people.

“I’m so proud we have got the job done.”

Can you get 100% in this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against? West Brom Huddersfield Town Reading Brentford

The Verdict

Cooper has been brilliant for Leeds and it’s great to see the real affiliation that he’s made with the club and how much it means to him and that he can see how much it means to others.

To be the captain of Leeds is a great achievement in itself but to captain them back to the top-flight after all those years of hurt outside of it, is something that will be remembered by supporters forever.

Cooper has written his name in Leeds history and he’ll now be hoping to go and make some more memories with Bielsa and the squad in the Premier League.