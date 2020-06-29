Liam Cooper reveals what was “strange” during Leeds United’s win over Fulham

Liam Cooper admits it was “strange” playing at Elland Road without any fans as Leeds United defeated Fulham at the weekend.

Leeds picked up a huge win in their battle for automatic promotion on Saturday afternoon, defeating promotion rivals Fulham by three goals to one at Elland Road.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Gjanni Alioski and Jack Harrison secured a huge 3-0 home win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who returned to the top of the Championship table.

It was Leeds’ first game back at Elland Road since the resumption of the EFL campaign, and the lack of atmosphere clearly didn’t affect Bielsa’s side as they produced a commanding performance in the second-half.

On Tuesday night, Leeds will be looking to make it two wins in the space of four days as they look to take on relegation candidates Luton Town in West Yorkshire.

Speaking to talkSPORT at 10:30am on Monday morning, Leeds captain Liam Cooper has opened up on what it was like to play in front of an empty Elland Road.

Cooper admitted it was “strange”, before saying: “Everyone agrees it’s not really football. Fans are everything, especially our fans but that’s how it is at the moment. It’s how it’s got to be.”

Leeds now sit three points clear at the top of the Championship and sit eight points clear of third place, with seven league matches remaining this term.

It was a really professional performance from Leeds at the weekend and it could be the clincher in the race for promotion.

The pressure was on Bielsa’s side to perform after losing to Cardiff, and losing to Fulham could have really opened things up in terms of automatic promotion.

35,000 fans there or not, Bielsa’s side played with such intensity and pace and it was great to watch.