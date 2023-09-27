Highlights Liam Cooper reflects on his favorite moment at Leeds United, which was achieving promotion to the Premier League with a special group of people.

Leeds United experienced a chaotic summer window with several big-name departures, but they have started the season well and sit in sixth place after eight games.

Cooper has been a consistent and influential figure in the Leeds United backline, playing more than 250 league appearances for the club and making a significant impact under Marcelo Bielsa.

Liam Cooper enters his 10th season at Leeds United with the Scottish international getting front-row seats for plenty of ups and downs over the years.

The Leeds United captain leads his side into another hotly-contested promotion battle after a three-year stint in the top flight drew to a close last season.

Cooper remains at the club following an exodus of talent this summer with several big names leaving, on temporary and permanent deals, as another challenging campaign gets underway.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Diego Llorente Roma Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

With a chaotic summer window now behind them, Daniel Farke's side look to put together a consistent run of performances and results to force themselves into the automatic promotion equation.

The West Yorkshire outfit sit in sixth place after eight games, wins against Ipswich Town, Millwall and Watford putting them in good stead for the enthralling months to come.

With attentions focused on the future, Liam Cooper reflects on his time at the club and reminisces over his favourite moment during his time at Elland Road.

What is Liam Cooper's favourite Leeds United moment?

Cooper joined from Chesterfield in 2014 with the player and club experiencing a whirlwind journey after finishing 15th in his debut Championship campaign.

The centre back, however, has one memory which immediately springs to mind in the more than 250 league appearances he has made for the club.

Speaking to LUTV, he said: "My favourite moment would definitely be the promotion to the Premier League.

"After all the hardships and the ups and downs we had together as a group, to achieve what we did with that group of people, a special, special group of people, that was definitely my biggest moment at Leeds United."

Marcelo Bielsa's side bounced back from play-off heartbreak the previous year to lift the Championsip title in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Whites finished the season strong to pip West Bromwich Albion to top spot and record a 93-point finish and return to the promised land for the first time since 2004.

Leeds went on to win 28 outings, losing just nine matches, with a certain night in the West Midlands living long in the defender's memory.

Cooper said: "The 5-4 against Birmingham, I think it was away as well, I think the fans that day who got a ticket certainly got their money's worth and also lived every emotion out there.

"From being in the lead, to going behind, to equalising to scoring in the last minute - it was an unbelievable game.

"With every emotion that you can have as a fan and definitely as a football player as well so that game lives long in the memories."

How has Liam Cooper performed for Leeds United?

Cooper enjoyed his best days under the guide of Marcelo Bielsa, by which point he had already established himself as a first-team regular and leader in the Leeds backline, playing more than 100 Championship fixtures.

Playing 36 times in the 2018/19 campaign, the defender was rewarded with a place in the EFL Team of the Season despite missing out on promotion at the hands of Derby County before lifting the league title the following year.

The 32-year-old went on to play 64 Premier League matches in their three-year stint in the top-flight, helping his side recorded a ninth-place finish in their first year back in the division.

Cooper remains a constant fixture in the backline with the club back in the Championship as Leeds look to become more defensively resilient under Daniel Farke.