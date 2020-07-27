Liam Cooper pinpoints key reason why Leeds United are worthy champions

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has claimed his side performed like champions in their final games of the campaign, with the Whites producing strong displays despite knowing they were already promoted.

This comes after the Whites thrashed Charlton Athletic on Wednesday night 4-0, and have since spent several nights since celebrating what was a phenomenal achievement for the football club.

Cooper has been partnered by Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Ben White for the majority of the season, but it is not yet known whether White will be joining on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

Cooper has expressed his happiness in the way Leeds performed in the final couple of games, while has also shown how much he and the rest of the Whites’ team respect the league and opposition within it.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cooper said: “We performed like champions, like we have done all season.

“We were brave – I know it’s easier to be brave on the ball when there’s not much on it but for us there was a lot on it.

“We had to respect the league because it really can throw up some crazy results and we’ve seen that time and time again. I can’t describe it.”

The Verdict

Cooper is a superb professional and it shows how much he respects the league as he publicly says it, while he is full aware of the achievement of the club and he deserves to celebrate it just as much as everyone else in the side.

It will be interesting to see how he copes in the Premier League next season, but it will also be of interest to see how this affects his chances of getting into the Scotland national team on a regular basis.

His partnership with White was excellent throughout, and if Leeds can get that transfer over the line then who knows, maybe they could surprise a few sides in the Premier League.