Liam Cooper has issued a message to Leeds United supporters following the team’s play-off final disappointment.

The Whites suffered a 1-0 loss at Wembley Stadium to Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

This ended the club’s hopes of earning promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Daniel Farke’s side will now have to prepare for another campaign in the Championship, with Adam Armstrong’s first half strike the difference between the two teams.

Leeds had finished above the Saints in the table, but lost all three meetings with them this season, having also lost both league fixtures in the regular term.

Liam Cooper - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2014-15 29 (25) 1 (2) 2015-16 39 1 (0) 2016-17 11 (8) 0 2017-18 30 1 (1) 2018-19 36 3 (1) 2019-20 38 (36) 2 (0) 2020-21 25 1 (0) 2021-22 21 0 (1) 2022-23 18 (16) 1 (0) 2023-24 15 (8) 1 (0)

Liam Cooper’s message to Leeds supporters

Despite suffering defeat to Southampton, Cooper has issued an optimistic message to Leeds supporters.

His message is a rallying cry for another promotion charge again next year, with the club aiming to return to the top flight as quickly as possible.

“Proud of our club,” wrote Cooper, via Instagram.

“We will come again.”

Cooper will be celebrating a decade at Elland Road this summer, although a decision still needs to be made over his future with the club.

The 32-year-old’s deal is set to expire next month, with no official announcement yet made on whether he will re-sign.

He joined the Whites in 2014, moving from Chesterfield, and has been a regular part of the first team squad in the 10 seasons since.

He had a reduced role this year, appearing just 15 times in the Championship for Farke’s team, including only eight starts (all stats from Fbref).

The defender is one of three Leeds players with expiring contracts this summer, with Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton also potentially set to depart in June.

Given the play-off final has now just concluded, we could expect to find out soon what decision will be made regarding the future of this trio.

Leeds United’s promotion disappointment

Farke guided the team to a third place finish in the regular Championship season, but that was not enough for the club to gain promotion.

A 4-0 victory over Norwich City in the play-off semi-finals set the team up nicely for last Sunday’s final clash.

However, Russell Martin’s side had the edge over 90 minutes, securing a 1-0 win to earn their immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds will now have a busy summer ahead, as they look to deal with the consequences of failing to go up.

Liam Cooper’s experience could be useful in the Championship

While Cooper’s importance to Leeds has been reduced in the last couple of seasons, he could still be worth keeping around.

He knows the club so well after a decade at Elland Road, and he has a strong connection with the supporters.

Keeping someone around with that kind of experience could be quite valuable for a promotion chase, even if he won’t be playing week-in and week-out.

It’s set to be a busy summer for Leeds with both incoming and outgoings expected, so keeping Cooper would also be smart for continuity in the squad, and he could help with integrating new signings into the team.