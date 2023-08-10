Highlights Leeds United are facing a shortage of centre-backs, emphasising the need to recruit in that position to strengthen the defense. Nat Phillips and Pantelis Chatzidiakos are potential targets for the club.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper joins Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford on the injury table following his stretchering off against Cardiff City.

The Whites also have Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, and Junior Firpo as long-term absentees, but all have been joined in recent weeks. Rutter and Bamford picked up injuries in pre-season against Heart of Midlothian.

Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City

The Whites' first Championship campaign in three years got underway on Sunday with a 2-2 draw against the Bluebirds. Two-time second tier winner Daniel Farke saw Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser seal a comeback for Leeds from 2-0 down to draw the game at Elland Road.

Cardiff had to withstand heavy Leeds pressure for much of the game, but two goals on the counter-attack from debutants Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo had given the visitors a half-time lead.

A thumping header by Leeds' captain Liam Cooper early in the second half began the comeback from the hosts, who dominated the ball throughout and missed several decent chances in the process.

Just as it looked like Cardiff might cling on for a memorable victory on opening day, Summerville swivelled and smashed home superbly five minutes into time added on to spark wild celebrations at Elland Road.

However, Cooper injured himself in the process of making it 2-1, and was forced off to be replaced by Charlie Cresswell, leaving the Whites light at centre-back.

What areas of the squad should Leeds target in the transfer market next?

The dearth of centre-backs is particularly worrying for Leeds currently, with Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell the only senior specialist options available to Farke.

He can call upon Luke Ayling and Leo Hjelde, but Cooper's injury has brought into focus a clear need to recruit at the heart of the defence.

The Whites are interested in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips this summer, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic and Hay believes that the 26-year-old is being valued at around £10 million by Liverpool. Phillips played only five times for the Reds last season and the centre-back is under contract at Anfield until 2025.

Pantelis Chatzidiakos is another option to have emerged of late, as Greek outlet Sportime revealed that he has reached an agreement with Leeds over a permanent transfer.

The Yorkshire Evening Post believe that the defender has been talking to the Whites for the past two weeks, and he has given the go-ahead for the move. They report it is "one to watch" in the last few weeks of the window.

However, there is still work to do before the transfer is finalised, with the clubs yet to agree a fee. But, with AZ thought to be asking for around €3-4m for Chatzidiakos, it’s unlikely to be problematic for the Whites.

However, it appears Joe Rodon will be the next through the door, with Mike McGrath reporting that a deal is close to being agreed. Phil Hay has since confirmed that a deal is close as Spurs are in advanced talks over an agreement for the 25-year-old.

It is clear Leeds need at least one of Rodon, Phillips, or Chatzidiakos to bolster their centre-back options, with all of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Max Wober also departing this summer. If Cooper's injury is serious, then it's possible they will pursue two deals.

Rodon is just the remedy the club are after, with his strong ball-playing capabilities showcased at Swansea City being the perfect fit for Farke's side.

Do Leeds need a new striker?

The other position Leeds are light of options, is in the attack, with four wingers starting against Cardiff City due to the injuries to Bamford, Rutter, and even youngster Mateo Joseph. It left Leeds with little choice but to start Willy Gnonto as a striker, with only Joe Gelhardt and Sonny Perkins natural strikers in the Leeds squad.

However, Perkins is not very experienced and Gelhardt is best in other roles and not as the lone centre-forward. The Whites may need around four-to-five more players this summer, but their next two should be a central defender and a striker.

Leeds haven't been linked with many out-and-out strikers, but one is Joel Piroe of Swansea City, according to Phil Hay; however, Football Insider have revealed that Swansea are set to hold out for a fee of around £15-20 million for their star player this summer.

More recent reports have linked Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo with a whole host of clubs from Serie B side Venezia.

The news comes per a report from Corriere del Veneto - Venice and Mestre, via TuttoMercatoWeb, who claim Championship clubs are keen to land Pohjanpalo - those being Leeds, Norwich City, and Blackburn Rovers.

Whoever Leeds choose to target in those two areas is vitally important, but they are absolutely imperative positions to fill as soon as possible.

The Whites may still look for an attacking-midfielder, a full-back, and a central-midfielder, but none of which are as important as the two highlighted areas of weakness.