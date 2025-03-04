Liam Cooper admitted that the Leeds United side that won the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa “wasn’t the best squad” but believed the legendary manager made the Whites “fearless”.

In three-and-a-half years at Elland Road Bielsa took a Leeds side constantly missing out on the Championship play-offs to a high of ninth in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for Leeds and Bielsa, the head coach was sacked midway through the 2021/22 Premier League campaign as the Whites looked to stave off relegation back to the Championship – which eventually arrived the following season.

Liam Cooper: Marcelo Bielsa galvanised Leeds United

Capped 19 times by Scotland, Cooper had largely plied his trade in the lower tiers of English football after coming through Hull City’s academy.

The centre-half had played a handful of Premier League games for the Tigers before dropping down the EFL, joining Chesterfield permanently in January 2013 after impressing on loan from Hull.

Liam Cooper's career stats (As of 03/03, Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Hull City 17 Carlisle United (loan) 7 Huddersfield Town (loan) 7 Chesterfield (loan + permanent) 80 Leeds United 284 CSKA Sofia 14

Shortly after helping Chesterfield earn promotion to League One, Cooper was snapped up Leeds United in August 2014.

Now 33-years-old, Cooper played under 14 different managers at Leeds – 11 of which he featured for in the Championship.

One former boss clearly stood out from the rest, with Cooper heaping praise on Bielsa.

Cooper proved to be one of Bielsa’s most trusted generals at Elland Road, with the Scot captaining the side to the Championship title and playing 118 times under the Argentine manager.

And the defender still keeps in touch with his old manager, revealing that Bielsa – hounded by sections of the press for not speaking the language during his time at Leeds – sends Cooper voice notes in English.

Cooper told MailSport: “He galvanised the whole club and took us from being mediocre to top half of the Premier League. We became fearless.

“Our Championship team that won promotion wasn’t the best squad but we’d take it to teams and fight to the end.

“Before games, the manager would predict exactly how things would pan out. I’d never seen anything like it, before or since.

“I played the best football of my career under Bielsa. I still wish him happy birthday every year and receive the occasional voice note, in English!”

“Probably the only time in history Leeds have been everybody’s second favourite team!”

Liam Cooper reveals desire of Leeds United return

After 284 appearances for the Whites, Cooper decided to depart at the expiry of his contract, with club and player unable to agree terms for a new deal.

Having played the entirety of his career in the north of England, Cooper took the unexpected step of moving to Bulgaria, joining CSKA Sofia on a two-year deal in September 2024.

Since arriving in Bulgaria, Cooper has made 14 appearances for Sofia – captaining the side on 11 occasions.

Whilst still focusing on his playing career, Cooper revealed he dreams of a return to Leeds – albeit not in an on-the-pitch capacity.

The Scot added: “I’ve started a Masters degree and my ultimate dream is to be the sporting director at Leeds.”

Cooper already fulfilled one lifelong dream of captaining Leeds, with the Yorkshire-born defender a huge Whites fan.