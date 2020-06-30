Liam Cooper assesses Luton Town ahead of crucial Leeds United clash

Leeds United will be hoping they can pull further clear of their promotion rivals in the Championship when they return to action on Tuesday.

The Whites beat Fulham in their last match, as they moved back to the top of the second tier standings with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side take on relegation-threatened Luton Town at Elland Road in their next match, where they’ll be favourites to pick up another three points to strengthen their promotion bid.

The Hatters certainly won’t be a pushover though, with Nathan Jones guiding his side to an important three points against play-off chasing Swansea City at the weekend.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website ahead of the game at Elland Road on Tuesday evening, Leeds captain Liam Cooper acknowledged the threat posed by Jones’ side.

“We’ve put ourselves in a really good position but anything can happen. We all know the Championship, we all know there’s no given, we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and the rest will take care of itself.

“We’ve got a massive game at home to Luton tomorrow night, they’re fighting for their lives, as is everyone at this time of the season, and we’ve got to be prepared for that. Luton are a strong team, they’ve got a new manager and they’re in good form.”

If results go their way on the night, Leeds could find themselves 12 points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into their next match, as they edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

It’s a game that Leeds will be expected to win.

The Whites have been brilliant this season, and I can’t see Nathan Jones’ side being able to take anything from this game on Tuesday evening.

Leeds seem to have recovered well from their surprising defeat to Cardiff, and will be full of confidence heading into the game against the Hatters, having beaten promotion rivals Fulham in convincing style.

Anything other than three points will be a real blow to their promotion hopes this season.