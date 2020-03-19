Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling poke fun at Jack Harrison in wake of Leeds United man’s update

As the EFL press on with their plans to push back the season after recent global developments, Championship clubs have been forced into finding other means of training without attending their facilities.

Government advice is seeing a lot of workplaces shut down for the foreseeable future to help halt the current developments and football clubs are currently seeing the effects of this, including Leeds United.

The Whites were gearing up for the remaining games in their promotion push as they sit seven clear of third-placed Fulham and were due to play them on Wednesday night, but these games have been pushed back until a later date.

As the club have stopped all players and staff from visiting Thorp Arch, the onus has been on Marcelo Bielsa’s men to continue their training regimes at home to keep up their optimal fitness levels, one of those being Jack Harrison:

With Harrison showing off his hard work from behind-the-scenes, it’s shown exactly how he has managed to improve his performance levels from last season and become one of Bielsa’s most dependable first-team members.

The on-loan winger’s regime impressed a lot of fans as he highlighted his commitment to maintaining full fitness, with two of his teammates, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper, commenting on his post:

The verdict

The Whites have been forced into having to wait before pressing on for automatic promotion with the recent postponement.

Harrison’s effort has been a great example of the hard work put in by Bielsa’s squad over the past two seasons to yield the best results.

Going forward, there will definitely be a need for the Leeds squad to keep up their fitness in order to keep up their momentum.

It’s clear that Harrison’s work is turning heads in the first-team and it’s bearing fruit at the moment after a string of stunning performances on the left-wing.