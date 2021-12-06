Liam Bridcutt starts: The predicted Lincoln City XI to face Crewe on Tuesday night

Lincoln City have struggled to follow up last season’s play-off finish with a strong start this time around.

The Imps were denied a spot in the Championship by an excellent Blackpool side at Wembley, and whilst most would have expected another top-six push this season, Lincoln have struggled to adapt to the departures of the likes of Morgan Rogers and Brennan Johnson.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Hartlepool in the FA Cup was another disappointing display and outcome for the Imps, but they have a good opportunity to return to winning ways when they visit Crewe Alexandra tomorrow evening.

Lincoln may have not scored in their last four outings, but they will be viewing this as an excellent chance to install confidence back into the side.

Here, we take a look at how Lincoln could line upon their visit to Cheshire tomorrow evening…

Josh Griffiths is likely to be named in-between the sticks with the 20-year-old putting in some impressive displays during this League One campaign thus far.

23-year-old pair Regan Poole and Jamie Robson are likely to be deployed in the full-back positions, with the young pair establishing themselves as regulars in the early parts of this 2021/22 campaign.

Lewis Montsoma should be handed another start for the struggling League One outfit, whilst Adam Jackson is the likely candidate to partner him in central defence.

Liam Bridcutt was named on the bench against Hartlepool in the FA Cup, with the vastly experienced midfielder missing a large chunk of the season so far, but he could return for the Imps to provide some confidence and stability.

Conor McGrandles and Lasse Sorensen could be deployed next to Bridcutt, with the pair bringing energy and technical ability to the midfield positions.

With Anthony Scully still expected to miss the next couple of games, Lewis Fiorini is likely to get the nod in a right-wing position, with Hakeeb Adelakun a potential candidate for the left-wing spot.

17-year-old Freddie Draper was tasked with leading the line against Accrington Stanley, and whilst he is certainly an exciting prospect, Dan N’Lundulu should be brought back into the side.