Liam Bridcutt reveals reasoning behind 2017 Leeds United departure

Liam Bridcutt has revealed that he didn’t want to leave Leeds United in the summer of 2017, after reflecting on his time at Elland Road.

Bridcutt joined on loan from Sunderland in 2015/16, and that loan deal was made permanent by the Whites the following season, for a reported fee of £1.5m.

Bridcutt was instantly given the captain’s armband by Garry Monk, with the midfielder making 26 appearances following his permanent move to Elland Road.

After encountering various injury problems under Monk, Bridcutt was stripped of the captaincy by Thomas Christiansen the following summer, which ultimately led to his departure.

Bridcutt moved to the East Midlands to join Nottingham Forest, where he has since fallen out of favour under Sabri Lamouchi.

Speaking to World Football Index, Bridcutt has opened up on his admiration for Leeds United, revealing that he never wanted to leave, but was left confused over his long-term future at the club.

He said: “My first season at Leeds United was on loan, and I can’t speak highly enough of the club really. The fans and the atmosphere at Elland Road were excellent and you really feel the level of expectation when you are a Leeds United player, and it is something that really excited me.

“It was an easy decision to sign for the club. When I moved on to Nottingham Forest after Leeds United I did not want to leave the club, but the reason why I did was because of stability really. At the time I only had a year on my contract at Leeds and the club was not willing to extend my contract.”

Bridcutt spent 2019/20 on loan in League One with Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City, and will return to Forest hoping to make an impression under Lamouchi.

The Verdict

Bridcutt was a solid player for Leeds, particularly under Steve Evans, but injuries hampered his time at Elland Road for sure.

He’s now out of favour at Forest, and at the age of 31, he should look for a permanent move away this summer, having become surplus to requirements.

He will still feel that he has a lot to offer, but I can’t see him breaking into Lamouchi’s first-team plans anytime soon.