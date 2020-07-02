‘Liability’, ‘Woeful’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans left frustrated by player’s display v West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday were unable to build on an impressive win over Bristol City, as they were convincingly beaten by promotion-chasing West Brom at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Charlie Austin, and a brace from Matheus Pereira saw the Baggies run out 3-0 winners, as they closed the gap on league-leaders Leeds United to just a single point.

Sheffield Wednesday are now sat 13th in the second tier standings, and will know that results simply have to improve at the earliest of opportunities.

Can you identify these Sheffield Wednesday players by looking at these pixilated images? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Barry Bannan Ben Hughes Jordan Rhodes Sam Winnall

One player that has struggled in this year’s league campaign is Moses Odubajo, with the full-back conceding a penalty against Slaven Bilic’s side, as they opened the scoring through Charlie Austin.

It was the fourth penalty that Odubajo has conceded this season, and he’ll surely be frustrated at that statistic, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Odubajo’s performance against the Baggies.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

He’s having a good game pen was soft but he’s clumsy — scott cain (@scottcain13) July 1, 2020

Also caused the Westwood sending off at reading. Blokes a liability — BW🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bw_swfc) July 1, 2020

And got caught wrong side again. Woeful at this level. — Tartan Owl (@tartan_owl) July 1, 2020

He's a liability. Get rid. — David Harpham (@deharpham) July 1, 2020

Odubajo again,costs the side a goal a game everytime he plays. — Greeny (@MarkoGreen80) July 1, 2020

Sell him — Matt (@jazmino85) July 1, 2020

Odubajo was the weak link today. All their chances came down Wednesday's left. — Hymphry R Memebomber (@jon_hinchliffe) July 1, 2020

He’s an accident waiting to happen every game he nearly let them score when he missed the ball in the penalty area another one not good enough — Jeremy (@Jeremyswinerd) July 2, 2020

The guy is an absolute liability! Simply not good enough!! — Shaun Smith (@shauny1007) July 1, 2020