'Liability', 'Woeful' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans left frustrated by player's display v West Brom

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday were unable to build on an impressive win over Bristol City, as they were convincingly beaten by promotion-chasing West Brom at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening. 

Goals from Charlie Austin, and a brace from Matheus Pereira saw the Baggies run out 3-0 winners, as they closed the gap on league-leaders Leeds United to just a single point.

Sheffield Wednesday are now sat 13th in the second tier standings, and will know that results simply have to improve at the earliest of opportunities.

One player that has struggled in this year’s league campaign is Moses Odubajo, with the full-back conceding a penalty against Slaven Bilic’s side, as they opened the scoring through Charlie Austin.

It was the fourth penalty that Odubajo has conceded this season, and he’ll surely be frustrated at that statistic, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Odubajo’s performance against the Baggies.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


