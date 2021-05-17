Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘Liability’, ‘woeful at defending’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent transfer news

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Bristol Rovers fans were quick to weigh in with their opinions earlier today as Shrewsbury Town announced on Twitter that they had signed former Gas defender Luke Leahy on a two year deal. 

The experienced full back was previously on the books of Bristol Rovers in the season just gone and made 42 appearances across all competitions as well as scoring 10 goals for the Sky Bet League One side as they succumbed to relegation.

Rovers announced their retained list for the 2021/22 season last Thursday, with it being confirmed that Leahy would be departing for pastures new after his contract with the club ran towards expiry.

The 28-year-old possesses a great degree of Football League experience having taken in a lengthy spell with Walsall in the past alongside his stint with the Gas and Shrewsbury are also said to hold an option to extend his deal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow by a further year should they wish to do so.

Here, we take a look at how the Bristol Rovers faithful reacted to the news earlier today on Twitter.


