‘Liability’, ‘woeful at defending’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent transfer news

Many Bristol Rovers fans were quick to weigh in with their opinions earlier today as Shrewsbury Town announced on Twitter that they had signed former Gas defender Luke Leahy on a two year deal.

The experienced full back was previously on the books of Bristol Rovers in the season just gone and made 42 appearances across all competitions as well as scoring 10 goals for the Sky Bet League One side as they succumbed to relegation.

Rovers announced their retained list for the 2021/22 season last Thursday, with it being confirmed that Leahy would be departing for pastures new after his contract with the club ran towards expiry.

The 28-year-old possesses a great degree of Football League experience having taken in a lengthy spell with Walsall in the past alongside his stint with the Gas and Shrewsbury are also said to hold an option to extend his deal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow by a further year should they wish to do so.

8 of these 20 players never scored a league goal for Bristol Rovers – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Kyle Bennett score a league goal for Rovers? Yes No

Here, we take a look at how the Bristol Rovers faithful reacted to the news earlier today on Twitter.

He’s as far away from being a defender as you can get. Excellent going forward.

If you go in with that in mind, he’ll do alright for you.

Relegated twice from League One mind… — Michael Willett (@1MichaelWillett) May 17, 2021

Good going forward but a liability on that left hand side defensively. Got caught out far too many times and has too many mistakes in him. All the best though LL — Polska Gas 🇵🇱 (@Gas53408954) May 17, 2021

Can’t defend, but very decent on the attack and can put away a penalty. Best of luck Luke. — 𝕊𝕒𝕞 ☠︎ (@BRFCSamuel) May 17, 2021

Best of luck Luke, glad you have settled early pal – thanks again for your efforts at the Gas — The Hask (@GnightIrene1883) May 17, 2021

can’t defend but might score a few pens — 𝔲𝔭 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔤𝔞𝔰 (@brfcharryy2) May 17, 2021

Sooo very bang average — jack (@jackmacmichaeI) May 17, 2021

Get used to conceding a shed load of goals down the left side — Dave Pike (@pikey_dave) May 17, 2021

Good luck, the bloke is woeful at defending — Josh Gardiner (@joshgardna) May 17, 2021

Wish him well, although his defending is naff he always gave 100% for us #utg https://t.co/nQBrTbNSDF — Thatchers End Gas (@thatchersend) May 17, 2021