‘Liability’, ‘Stupid’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans fume over one player’s actions v Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City earned a draw at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday which saw them pick up yet more points on the road this season.

Neil Harris and his side have had an indifferent start to the campaign and will be hoping that they can improve their home record and start replicating their performances away from the Cardiff City Stadium.

It was a tough game for the Bluebirds who played a Blackburn side that had lost just once since the new campaign has kicked-off.

However, Harris’ side were left holding on for a point after midfielder Lee Tomlin received his marching orders, for a second yellow card after a elbow on a Rovers player.

It was a challenge that didn’t need to be made, although Cardiff still went onto get another good point on their travel as they are now sat 14th in the second-tier standings.

Here’s how some of the Cardiff supporters reacted to Tomlin’s red card against Blackburn on Saturday…

Lee Tomlin silly silly man. He’s a liability on a yellow card. 😡 — 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MattZoBlogs) October 3, 2020

Absolutely stupid from Lee Tomlin 🤬 If you are unfit and tired just ask to be substituted 🤷🏻‍♂️ #CCFC #Cardiff #City #CardiffCity — Matthew Leggy Jones (@lleeggggyy) October 3, 2020

Classic. What a pointless red card that was. If we hold on here Tomlin’s a lucky man 🔵🔵 #ccfc https://t.co/UfebUI27tZ — James Williams (@JWilliams_Sport) October 3, 2020

I'll take that draw today, Blackburn always a tough place to go 👍⚽ frustrating about the Tomlin red card tho #Bluebirds #CityAsOne — djwardymusic 🎧 (@djwardy7) October 3, 2020

Clean sheet away to an in form Blackburn side is a positive. Tomlin stupid. International break coming at a good time. Bluebirds! https://t.co/tPMlA1P1Qs — Jake (@JacobPrice1927) October 3, 2020

That was pathetic from tomlin, absolutely outrageous to do with the game poised as it is — Jamie Pryor (@JamieBluebird) October 3, 2020

An today is exactly why I keep saying the club need to bring in another 10, Tomlin gone for three games and nobody to fill his boots. I appreciate Harris doesn’t like his wing options but he has 4 of them already. No 10 means no creativity #CityAsOne #CCFC #BLUEBIRDS — Dan Blakemore (@DJBfootball) October 3, 2020