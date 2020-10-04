Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Liability’, ‘Stupid’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans fume over one player’s actions v Blackburn Rovers

Published

6 mins ago

on

Cardiff City earned a draw at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday which saw them pick up yet more points on the road this season.

Neil Harris and his side have had an indifferent start to the campaign and will be hoping that they can improve their home record and start replicating their performances away from the Cardiff City Stadium.

It was a tough game for the Bluebirds who played a Blackburn side that had lost just once since the new campaign has kicked-off.

However, Harris’ side were left holding on for a point after midfielder Lee Tomlin received his marching orders, for a second yellow card after a elbow on a Rovers player.

It was a challenge that didn’t need to be made, although Cardiff still went onto get another good point on their travel as they are now sat 14th in the second-tier standings.

Here’s how some of the Cardiff supporters reacted to Tomlin’s red card against Blackburn on Saturday…

