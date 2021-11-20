Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Liability’, ‘Sold in Jan’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Bowyer slams individual after Hull loss

1 hour ago

Birmingham City fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Hull City this afternoon, meaning Lee Bowyer’s side remain in the bottom half of the table.

The visitors went behind after a George Honeyman strike in the 17th minute, and their task was made much harder when Gary Gardner was sent off just before half-time.

When Mallik Wilks doubled the advantage shortly into the second half, it was basically game over, with the Tigers going on to record an important win.

There’s no denying the sending off was a pivotal moment in the game, and Bowyer was furious with Gardner following the dismissal, which was for putting his head towards an opponent.

As it’s his second red card, he will now be out for four games, whilst the manager confirmed the player would be disciplined.

And, it’s fair to say the fans are pleased with that, as they’re not happy with the midfielder following his actions.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


