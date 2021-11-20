‘Liability’, ‘Sold in Jan’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Bowyer slams individual after Hull loss

Birmingham City fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Hull City this afternoon, meaning Lee Bowyer’s side remain in the bottom half of the table.

The visitors went behind after a George Honeyman strike in the 17th minute, and their task was made much harder when Gary Gardner was sent off just before half-time.

When Mallik Wilks doubled the advantage shortly into the second half, it was basically game over, with the Tigers going on to record an important win.

There’s no denying the sending off was a pivotal moment in the game, and Bowyer was furious with Gardner following the dismissal, which was for putting his head towards an opponent.

As it’s his second red card, he will now be out for four games, whilst the manager confirmed the player would be disciplined.

And, it’s fair to say the fans are pleased with that, as they’re not happy with the midfielder following his actions.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Liability 😡 — Chris Moore (@molsam11) November 20, 2021

Make it a 28 game ban would you please? — Michael Coy (@michael_coy) November 20, 2021

Fine him 4 weeks wages — Mark Chapman (@markc_london) November 20, 2021

Sold in jan hopefully — 𝙀𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙨 ® (@ellisbcfc_) November 20, 2021

28 game ban and we’re be happy . cheers — Dan🅿️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DanP5010) November 20, 2021

Quite right too. He should be experienced enough to not of got involved . Let the side down badly and not for the first time !! — Gary Edwards (@1GaryEdwards) November 20, 2021

I'm sure the Technical Director will punish him appropriately. Oh. Wait… — KJ (@KajeBirmingham) November 20, 2021