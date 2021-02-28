‘Liability’, ‘Should never play for the club again’ – Some Charlton fans fume with senior player following Blackpool loss

Charlton Athletic’s home woes continued yesterday as they were beaten 3-0 by Blackpool at The Valley.

Lee Bowyer’s side haven’t won a home game since December 12th, and they were comprehensively taken apart by Neil Critchley’s side, with the assistance of two penalties to help their cause.

Jerry Yates scored both spot kicks for the Seasiders and Matty Virtue smashed in a goal from long range in-between the penalties, and it was a performance from Charlton that must have manager Bowyer fearing for his job.

The man who took the most criticism apart from Bowyer from supporters though was Darren Pratley.

The Addicks skipper has played at both centre-back and his natural position in the engine room this season, but it was clear to see from early on yesterday that he was struggling to keep up with Blackpool.

He received a first yellow card late in the first 45 minutes for a handball, and early in the second half he reacted to a tackle made by opposition right-back Jordan Gabriel.

It wasn’t a very fitting response of a leader and Pratley quite rightly received his marching orders – his second dismissal of the season following a red card against Hull City for violent conduct.

Some Charlton fans were appalled at his performance and the action for him being sent off and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Should never play for the club again, ridiculous. — Josh🤞🏼 (@JoshBarnes001) February 27, 2021

Blokes a liability should know better ship him out — bobsyauncle (@GScolding) February 27, 2021

However many good games Pratley has had, he's also cost us in the same amount. Last game in a Charlton shirt for me — Ryan Hayes (@rhayes90) February 27, 2021

Terminate his contract!! — Mark Davison (@mdavisontafc) February 27, 2021

He’s like a cloud, everyone’s happy when he goes away 🤣🤣 — Alex (@Alex34190905) February 27, 2021

Cancel his contract now. — Chunes_CAFC (@CafcChunes) February 27, 2021

A disgrace. Knew what he was doing — Marc (@Marc_CAFC) February 27, 2021

Should never play for us again. Captain going for afters on a yellow? Absolute fool. — Charlie 🇮🇪 70% (@BigBadBraz) February 27, 2021