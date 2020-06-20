‘Liability’, ‘Shocker’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to performance of 26-y/o in Blackburn defeat

Many Bristol City supporters have bemoaned the performance of goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, after the Robins suffered a 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers in their first match back in the Championship.

Bristol City headed into the game at Ewood Park looking to get their play-off push back up and running and knowing a win would have given them some breathing space over some of the teams below them in the table, but Lee Johnson’s side were second best against Blackburn who managed to secure a potentially vital three points.

Johnson’s side did manage to take the lead on 34 minutes with Jamie Paterson finishing off Tommy Rowe’s cross, but they were unable to hold onto the lead with Bentley the player at fault, after allowing Corry Evans’ cross from the left hand side sneak in at the far post.

Things got worse for both Bristol City and Bentley as the second half progressed with the 26-year-old seeing Ben Brereton get to the ball ahead of him after a poor back pass from Tomas Kalas, only for the Blackburn forward to slip over and the chance went by – and then the keeper could not keep about Tosin Adarabioyo’s curling effort.

Bentley was then beaten for a third time with Adam Armstrong curling the ball home on 71 minutes to put the game well beyond Bristol City – and the Robins and Bentley in particular will be needing to pick themselves up after a tough first game back in action if they are going to have any chance of fighting for a play-off place.

Here then, we take a look at what Bristol City fans made of Bentley’s performance on social media…

I'd drop him Bentley and Rowe for the next game and have 2 up front — Scorpio xpress (@bmpunk_flameboy) June 20, 2020

Very poor. Who’s had a good game here? Far too often this season we’ve looked like a bunch of strangers. This is after LJ bigged up the team cohesion in his pre-match presser too. After starting the season strongly, another error leading to a goal from Bentley as well. — James *new account* (@jbcfc__) June 20, 2020

O”dowda even worse than diony and I’ve said it all along Bentley is a liablity!! — Dan Harrison (@dharris2077) June 20, 2020

Has Bentley forgot you're meant to keep the ball out of your own net?#BLABRC — Will B (@willjb88) June 20, 2020

Rate Dan Bentley big time but he’s having a shocker today — Daniel Pledger (@DLPledge) June 20, 2020

Get Bentley off, shocking — Liam Francis (@LiamBCFCFrancis) June 20, 2020

I saw the Blackburn equaliser. Terrible howler from Bentley!! — Chris Down (@downseycool) June 20, 2020

Oh dear another Bentley error — filtonred (@filtonred) June 20, 2020