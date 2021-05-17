‘Liability’, ‘Ridiculous’ – This Brentford man comes in for fierce criticism after play-off defeat

Brentford fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the first leg of their play-off semi-final this evening.

An Arnaut Danjuma strike was enough to separate the sides and whilst it was a cool finish and good move from the Cherries perspective, the Bees will be furious at the way they conceded.

And, one man who certainly could’ve done better on the goal was Pontus Jansson.

The centre-back was lost the ball with a poor ball in the final third, and the hosts broke at speed. After a few passes, Danjuma was free occupying the space that Jansson had left, with the Swedish international failing to get back in time.

Given the importance of the fixture, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that the former Leeds man came in for criticism from the fan base, with Brentford now outsiders to progress ahead of the second leg.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Why is jansson so far up the wing? Leaving two at the back is ridiculous — Victor Attewell (@_victorattewell) May 17, 2021

Muff ain't all that.

I expect us to turn them over at ours.

Toney looked injured.

Pontus is a liability who should be playing in the conference..

Henrik looked sharp.

Jensen not his best game.

We go again on Saturday and we win… — nik….. (@justdatrooth) May 17, 2021

Just seen the Bournemouth goal. Oh dear Pontus. Oh dear oh dear. — The Chris Knowles (@TheChrisKnowles) May 17, 2021

What's Jansson doing ffs come on boys — DREW (@andrewbenjamin1) May 17, 2021

Explain yourself Pontus??? — Darren carter (@Darrencarter13) May 17, 2021

Pontus Jansson will never make it to the Premiership fact! — paul blanchfield (@paulblanchfiel7) May 17, 2021

What was Pontus Jansson doing on the right flank before the goal? — ARM (@armzl381) May 17, 2021