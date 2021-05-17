Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Liability’, ‘Ridiculous’ – This Brentford man comes in for fierce criticism after play-off defeat

Published

10 mins ago

on

Brentford fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the first leg of their play-off semi-final this evening.

An Arnaut Danjuma strike was enough to separate the sides and whilst it was a cool finish and good move from the Cherries perspective, the Bees will be furious at the way they conceded.

And, one man who certainly could’ve done better on the goal was Pontus Jansson.

The centre-back was lost the ball with a poor ball in the final third, and the hosts broke at speed. After a few passes, Danjuma was free occupying the space that Jansson had left, with the Swedish international failing to get back in time.

Given the importance of the fixture, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that the former Leeds man came in for criticism from the fan base, with Brentford now outsiders to progress ahead of the second leg.

