‘Liability’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans aren’t impressed with player’s recent showing v Hull City

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point on Tuesday evening, as they drew 2-2 with league-leaders Hull City.

The Black Cats took the lead on the night through Jordan Jones after ten minutes. Josh Magennis then equalised for the Tigers, before Grant Leadbitter put Lee Johnson’s side back in front from the penalty spot after 34 minutes.

Magennis then scored his second goal of the game in the second-half, as he headed home from close-range to bring the scores level on the night.

Sunderland pushed for a winner late on, but couldn’t find a breakthrough, as they were forced to settle for a point at the KCOM Stadium.

Some Sunderland supporters were left frustrated by defender Callum McFadzean’s performance on the day, with the 27-year-old playing 76 minutes of action, before being replaced Denver Hume.

The Black Cats remain third in the table, and now find themselves seven points adrift of second-placed Peterborough United, with three matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to McFadzean’s recent performance in against Hull City.

Keen grasp of the obvious but McFadzean is woeful and shouldn't play for Sunderland again!! #SAFC — Daniel (@DanMeister1234) April 20, 2021

Mcfadzean has to be stronger, beaten so easily time and time again this game 🤦‍♂️ #SAFC — Slothii 🦥 (@Slothiii) April 20, 2021

Never want to see him play for us again — Gaz Fisher (@GazJFisher) April 20, 2021

Should never play again, the worst defender I’ve ever seen at #SAFC and we’ve had some dross! — Paul Davison (@PDavy1) April 20, 2021

McFadzean making so many basic mistakes and is been tortured , needs to be taken off as you can see Hull are targeting him. #safc — Brett Redmayne *legacy Sunderland fan* (@brettd1981) April 20, 2021

We look far more comfortable with this formation. Need Hume on though. McFadzean a liability. #safc — David Place (@samsonplace) April 20, 2021

Mcfadzean should never play for the club again. That is criminal defending #SAFC — Ewan (@eab1992) April 20, 2021

Really need to take mcfadzean off he has gave the ball away a couple times and he cannot handle wilks at all #SAFC — NiallSAFC (@S4fcNi4ll) April 20, 2021