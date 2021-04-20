Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Liability’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans aren’t impressed with player’s recent showing v Hull City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point on Tuesday evening, as they drew 2-2 with league-leaders Hull City. 

The Black Cats took the lead on the night through Jordan Jones after ten minutes. Josh Magennis then equalised for the Tigers, before Grant Leadbitter put Lee Johnson’s side back in front from the penalty spot after 34 minutes.

Magennis then scored his second goal of the game in the second-half, as he headed home from close-range to bring the scores level on the night.

Sunderland pushed for a winner late on, but couldn’t find a breakthrough, as they were forced to settle for a point at the KCOM Stadium.

Some Sunderland supporters were left frustrated by defender Callum McFadzean’s performance on the day, with the 27-year-old playing 76 minutes of action, before being replaced Denver Hume.

The Black Cats remain third in the table, and now find themselves seven points adrift of second-placed Peterborough United, with three matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to McFadzean’s recent performance in against Hull City.

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

