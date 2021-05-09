‘Liability’, ‘Needs replacing’ – These Portsmouth fans slam player as play-off hopes ended by Accrington

Portsmouth started the afternoon in the League One play-off places, knowing a win was needed to secure their position in the top six on the final day of the season though.

What happened though was a complete disaster as mid-table Accrington Stanley, who had nothing to play for but pride, did a job on the south coast club and defeated them 1-0 at Fratton Park.

The two sides had only met less than two weeks ago at the Wham Stadium and drew 3-3, with Pompey striker John Marquis scoring not only what he thought was the winner in the 91st minute, but an own goal with pretty much the last touch of the game.

Danny Cowley knew what Accrington had in their locker and a first half goal from Adam Phillips, which saw the Burnley loanee in acres of space in the home side’s area, gave John Coleman’s side a lead which they never surrendered.

Pompey huffed and puffed in the second half and Stanley’s young stopper Toby Savin made some crucial saves to deny the hosts from getting back into the game, and time eventually ran out in both the match and Portsmouth’s chances of the play-offs.

The big 22-question Portsmouth end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 What colour is Pompey's away kit this season? White Orange Red Black

Cowley made one change from the line-up that defeated AFC Wimbledon last week and it was a bold one as centre-back Jack Whatmough returned to the side after a four-match suspension in place of Sean Raggett.

It may have been a big mistake though as Pompey fans were highly critical of the 24-year-old’s performance, including his defending for Phillips’ goal.

Check out some of the comments on Whatmough from frustrated Portsmouth supporters on social media.

Whatmough may aswell have invited him round for coffee. If raggett had done that there would be uproar — Matt Read (@mattjread) May 9, 2021

Whatmaugh man, out of position, recovers , then literally wanders out of position instantly to give the goal away. Sunday league defending mate. Do your job — Harrison Smith (@H_Smudger) May 9, 2021

Time to face facts. He may be a local boy and has had a torrid time with injuries but Whatmough’s defending has cost us again. Not up to League One standard and needs replacing in the summer. #pompey — Liam Patterson (@lpatz_) May 9, 2021

Said it before I'll say it again, Jack Whatmough is a bang average League 1 player when he isn't scoring own goals, is injured, suspended or is giving possession away. Which is 95% of the time. #pompey — Luke Hurren (@LukeHurrenpfc) May 9, 2021

Whatmough out for Ragett when he's worked a brand new relationship with Downing. Whatmough is not match sharp. Bad selection this. — Truth Seeker (@move_it) May 9, 2021

Whatmough has been terrible…looks terrified everyone the ball is loaded up on top of him..! — Richie B (@1richiebarnes) May 9, 2021

Why? Downing's done fine, Whatmough has been worse than useless. — Jake Meyers (@jakemeyers2015) May 9, 2021

Whatmough is nothing but a liability this season — Tom Clark (@Clarkeyboy12345) May 9, 2021