‘Liability’, ‘Needs dropping’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one player after Stoke draw

Nottingham Forest have now gone three games without a win after their 1-1 draw with Stoke City last night and many Reds fans have been heavily critical of goalkeeper Brice Samba.

The Frenchman turned appeared to turn Jordan Thompson’s inswinging corner into his own net to give Stoke the lead after 18 minutes, though questions must be asked of why Lewis Grabban didn’t head it away at the front post.

Chris Hughton’s men pulled level in the second half when Potters skipper James Chester headed a cross into his own net but despite a late chance for Cafu, Forest were unable to take more than a point.

That result leaves the Reds just one place above the bottom three and below East Midlands rivals Derby County.

Samba, who signed last summer and quickly became a fan favourite, has been one of a number of Forest players that has struggled to recreate the form they showed for much of last season.

16 questions about Chris Hughton that Nottingham Forest fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 How old is Chris Hughton? 56 59 62 66

Grabban certainly deserves some of the blame for Stoke’s first goal last night but the Reds keeper is certainly not free of responsibility for it, something which many fans have voiced on Twitter.

Read their reactions here:

Samba 2 Christie 5

Figueredo 6

Worrall 6

Ribeiro 6 Yates 5

Sow 6

Cafu 6 Ameobi 4

Knockaert 6 Grabban 2 Taylor 6

Lolley 6#nffc — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) December 29, 2020

Samba can’t catch a ball at the best of the times, let alone this 😆 #NFFC — Aaron (@NFFC_AMW) December 29, 2020

Samba= over rated

Christie =clueless

Worral= not that good

Figs= nervous wreck

Ribiero= weak

Knockaert= average

Sow= biscuit

Yates= tries his best

Cafu= don't know what position he actually plays

Ameobi= Bambi

Grabban= uninterested now Looking promising……….

#nffc — josh (@Joshnffc16) December 29, 2020

Samba Brice equally if not more at fault for the goal for me. He has to command or give Lewis a shout to leave. Hes been calamitous for most of the season. #nffc — Simonbby ☠️🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽⭐⭐NFFC (@simonbby) December 29, 2020

You can blame Grabban all you like but that is Samba's fault all the way. He should be yelling at Grabban to clear it and he should also be ready on the post to catch it if Grabban doesn't. #nffc — kevin o'dwyer (@kodswallop) December 29, 2020

Making it up as we go along Samba needs dropping need a new GK in January or use Diallo #nffc — DB (@domthered) December 29, 2020

he left it thinking the keeper will catch it, I guess he doesn't know how useless Samba is! — Thomas (@Thomas44523760) December 29, 2020

Because grabban ain't got eyes in back of his head & a it should be a simple call from keeper 'keepers ball'

Samba is a liability. 👎 — HappyPieNCFC (@HappyNcfcPie) December 29, 2020

Shocking gk from samba see better on a sunday morning #nffc — Willis (@theamazinglamb) December 29, 2020