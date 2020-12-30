Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Liability’, ‘Needs dropping’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one player after Stoke draw

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have now gone three games without a win after their 1-1 draw with Stoke City last night and many Reds fans have been heavily critical of goalkeeper Brice Samba. 

The Frenchman turned appeared to turn Jordan Thompson’s inswinging corner into his own net to give Stoke the lead after 18 minutes, though questions must be asked of why Lewis Grabban didn’t head it away at the front post.

Chris Hughton’s men pulled level in the second half when Potters skipper James Chester headed a cross into his own net but despite a late chance for Cafu, Forest were unable to take more than a point.

That result leaves the Reds just one place above the bottom three and below East Midlands rivals Derby County.

Samba, who signed last summer and quickly became a fan favourite, has been one of a number of Forest players that has struggled to recreate the form they showed for much of last season.

Grabban certainly deserves some of the blame for Stoke’s first goal last night but the Reds keeper is certainly not free of responsibility for it, something which many fans have voiced on Twitter.

Read their reactions here:


