Nottingham Forest
‘Liability’, ‘Needs dropping’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one player after Stoke draw
Nottingham Forest have now gone three games without a win after their 1-1 draw with Stoke City last night and many Reds fans have been heavily critical of goalkeeper Brice Samba.
The Frenchman turned appeared to turn Jordan Thompson’s inswinging corner into his own net to give Stoke the lead after 18 minutes, though questions must be asked of why Lewis Grabban didn’t head it away at the front post.
Chris Hughton’s men pulled level in the second half when Potters skipper James Chester headed a cross into his own net but despite a late chance for Cafu, Forest were unable to take more than a point.
That result leaves the Reds just one place above the bottom three and below East Midlands rivals Derby County.
Samba, who signed last summer and quickly became a fan favourite, has been one of a number of Forest players that has struggled to recreate the form they showed for much of last season.
Grabban certainly deserves some of the blame for Stoke’s first goal last night but the Reds keeper is certainly not free of responsibility for it, something which many fans have voiced on Twitter.
Read their reactions here:
Samba 2
Christie 5
Figueredo 6
Worrall 6
Ribeiro 6
Yates 5
Sow 6
Cafu 6
Ameobi 4
Knockaert 6
Grabban 2
Taylor 6
Lolley 6#nffc
— Jake (@jakeadkinsport) December 29, 2020
Samba can’t catch a ball at the best of the times, let alone this 😆 #NFFC
— Aaron (@NFFC_AMW) December 29, 2020
Samba= over rated
Christie =clueless
Worral= not that good
Figs= nervous wreck
Ribiero= weak
Knockaert= average
Sow= biscuit
Yates= tries his best
Cafu= don't know what position he actually plays
Ameobi= Bambi
Grabban= uninterested now
Looking promising……….
#nffc
— josh (@Joshnffc16) December 29, 2020
Samba Brice equally if not more at fault for the goal for me. He has to command or give Lewis a shout to leave. Hes been calamitous for most of the season. #nffc
— Simonbby ☠️🇬🇧🏴 ⚽⭐⭐NFFC (@simonbby) December 29, 2020
You can blame Grabban all you like but that is Samba's fault all the way. He should be yelling at Grabban to clear it and he should also be ready on the post to catch it if Grabban doesn't. #nffc
— kevin o'dwyer (@kodswallop) December 29, 2020
Making it up as we go along Samba needs dropping need a new GK in January or use Diallo #nffc
— DB (@domthered) December 29, 2020
he left it thinking the keeper will catch it, I guess he doesn't know how useless Samba is!
— Thomas (@Thomas44523760) December 29, 2020
Because grabban ain't got eyes in back of his head & a it should be a simple call from keeper 'keepers ball'
Samba is a liability. 👎
— HappyPieNCFC (@HappyNcfcPie) December 29, 2020
Shocking gk from samba see better on a sunday morning #nffc
— Willis (@theamazinglamb) December 29, 2020