‘Liability’, ‘Let’s go’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans split by Garry Monk decision ahead of West Brom clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has named his starting XI for the visit of West Bromwich Albion, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Owls are unbeaten since the Championship restart and face a Baggies side that are yet to win or score during that period.

Monk will be hoping his side can carry the momentum from their 2-1 win against Bristol City on Sunday into this one.

The Wednesday boss has made two changes for the Baggies visit, with Moses Odubajo in for Julian Borner in defence after the German looked to pick up a knock against the Robins.

The only other change made by Monk sees midfielder Keiran Lee drops to the bench, with Adam Reach returning to the side.

24-year-old Joe Wildsmith keeps his place in goal after a fantastic display at Ashton Gate on Sunday and will be hoping to further stake his claim for the number one jersey.

The Owls could move to within six points of the top six with a win – a result that would keep their play-off hopes alive.

Monk’s line up has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, who have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Odd one — Brandon (@PedrycBrandon) July 1, 2020

Odubajo centre half 😳😳😳😳😳 Come on then boys — Josh SWFC (@1867josh) July 1, 2020

Odubajo?? Sack him off already. Liability — MKR 🥶 (@SW49x) July 1, 2020

A LOT of attack minded players in that starting 11, interested to see how we set up. Cmon Wednesday💙 https://t.co/1jqMz4cqQJ — Delee (@DeleeFIFA) July 1, 2020

Genuinely have a lot of faith in that team and bench, good feeling about Wednesday for me at the moment https://t.co/msMPCMKZTi — JW🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JackWarbs) July 1, 2020