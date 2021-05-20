Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Liability’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans fume at recent showing of 28-y/o v Lincoln City

Sunderland’s hopes of winning promotion via the play-offs from League One took a sizeable hit on Wednesday evening, as they were beaten by Lincoln City. 

The Black Cats fell behind in the second-half, as Tom Hopper fired home from close-range to give Michael Appleton’s side a one-goal lead.

That lead was then doubled after a defensive mix-up from the visitors, as Tom Flanagan’s under-hit back-pass saw Lee Burge’s clearance rebound off Lincoln City loanee Brennan Johnson, which gave the Forest youngster the simplest of tasks of passing the ball into an empty net.

He did just that, and Lincoln held on to take a two-goal lead into the second-leg of the contest at the Stadium of Light.

Burge’s first-half showing caught the eye, but his role in Lincoln City’s second goal on the night was there for all to see, much to the frustration of the Sunderland supporters.

Plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful took to social media to issue their verdicts on Burge’s performance against the Imps.

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

