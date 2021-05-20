‘Liability’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans fume at recent showing of 28-y/o v Lincoln City

Sunderland’s hopes of winning promotion via the play-offs from League One took a sizeable hit on Wednesday evening, as they were beaten by Lincoln City.

The Black Cats fell behind in the second-half, as Tom Hopper fired home from close-range to give Michael Appleton’s side a one-goal lead.

That lead was then doubled after a defensive mix-up from the visitors, as Tom Flanagan’s under-hit back-pass saw Lee Burge’s clearance rebound off Lincoln City loanee Brennan Johnson, which gave the Forest youngster the simplest of tasks of passing the ball into an empty net.

Which eight players never scored a goal for Sunderland?

1 of 20 Did Paddy McNair score a goal for Sunderland? Yes No

He did just that, and Lincoln held on to take a two-goal lead into the second-leg of the contest at the Stadium of Light.

Burge’s first-half showing caught the eye, but his role in Lincoln City’s second goal on the night was there for all to see, much to the frustration of the Sunderland supporters.

Plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful took to social media to issue their verdicts on Burge’s performance against the Imps.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Burge and Matthews have cost us too many goals this season, losing McLaughlin was massive #safc — Hendo1980 (@Hendo1980) May 19, 2021

Haven't been to a real life football match for over year, really really excited. What could possibly spoil it! Lee Burge: "here, hold my beer" #safc — Paul Rackstraw (@rackysafc) May 19, 2021

It’s typical that an emergency loan goalkeeper is the hero for Lincoln and we are stuck with Burge #safc — Brett Redmayne *legacy Sunderland fan* (@brettd1981) May 19, 2021

Flanagan and Burge you complete and utter morons #safc — Richard Shotton (@rshotton90) May 19, 2021

Burge , how he’s keeper of the year I do not know , he’s a calamity — SteveSeagull (@StevenScorriewk) May 19, 2021

Can't wait to see the back of 90% of this dross — Darren Hill (@dazzasafc85) May 19, 2021

Release flanagan and burge now. — Michael Kelly (@KezzaSAFC) May 19, 2021

Burge … everything that’s wrong with Sunderland #safc — Will (@wdt0_0) May 19, 2021

Need to get rid of him — John (@johnml88) May 19, 2021

Been a liabity on too many occasions this season — Paul Martin (@cos2j) May 19, 2021