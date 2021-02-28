‘Liability’, ‘Can’t do anything’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to performance of 28-y/o v Cardiff City

A number of Middlesbrough fans were left frustrated by the performance of forward Britt Assombalonga during Boro’s 1-1 draw against fellow play-off-chasers Cardiff City on Saturday.

Neil Warnock’s side headed into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after their two-game winning run was halted by a defeat against Bristol City in midweek. However, that was never going to be easy against an in-form Cardiff side and they took the lead in the first half, before Middlesbrough managed to get themselves back into it and take a point.

One player who struggled in the game was Assombalonga who was stripped of the captaincy ahead of the game with Jonny Howson handed the armband instead.

That was a decision that Warnock confirmed would remain the same until the end of the campaign. The forward was unable to make much of an impact on the game and was well marshalled by the visitor’s defence.

Assombalonga managed to have just 19 touches of the ball in 81 minutes on the field, and he also lost the ball ten times (Sofascore). That shows that he was unable to impact the game enough during his time on the field, and his replacement Chuba Akpom provided the assist for the equalising goal to somewhat compound that.

Many Middlesbrough fans were left frustrated with his impact and some were suggesting that Warnock should not start him again with his contract running out at the end of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Get Assombalonga off this pitch 🤢 he is rotten — MFC (@Boroboysouth15) February 27, 2021

There isn’t an easier day at the office for a centre half than when you’re up against Britt Assombalonga, absolute waste of space — Nathan Wilson (@naywilson96) February 27, 2021

Can someone tell me what assombalonga provides us because I don’t see what he does ngl — Ryan🇨🇩 (@RyanThreadgill2) February 27, 2021

assombalonga literally can’t do anything — Will🇨🇩🥶 (@NeeskensKeblr) February 27, 2021

Assombalonga is an absolute liability #utb — Paul Rooney (@paulrooneymfc) February 27, 2021

Assombalonga just simply infuriates me sooner he's gone the better — Marty Pinnegar (@martypin09) February 27, 2021

A decent point overall. Seemed an odd decision to drop Kebano, but I'm guessing it was fitness related. Could have won with an earlier sub. I'd rather we try build Akpom's confidence up than start Britt (at the moment anyway). Johnson deserves to start the next game.#boro — Shaun 🇨🇩 (@boroweasel) February 27, 2021