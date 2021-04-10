Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Liability’, ‘Awful’ – These Middlesbrough fans slam individual after Barnsley loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough fell to a 2-0 defeat to Barnsley today, with keeper Marcus Bettinelli enduring an afternoon to forget.

The stopper hasn’t impressed at all since joining on loan from Fulham for the season, and he was at fault for the crucial opener at Oakwell, as Alex Mowatt scored direct from a corner.

Whilst it was whipped in with real pace, Bettinelli should’ve been stronger to move players out the way and to clear the ball. That wasn’t his only error either, as he struggled throughout to deal with high balls, looking very unconvincing as Neil Warnock’s side fell to a defeat that leaves them tenth in the table.

The 28-year-old’s display angered the Boro fans, who had expected better from the keeper this season considering he arrived with a decent pedigree, even if he wasn’t number one at Craven Cottage last season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bettinelli’s showing from the fans on Twitter…


