‘Liability’, ‘Awful’ – These Middlesbrough fans slam individual after Barnsley loss

Middlesbrough fell to a 2-0 defeat to Barnsley today, with keeper Marcus Bettinelli enduring an afternoon to forget.

The stopper hasn’t impressed at all since joining on loan from Fulham for the season, and he was at fault for the crucial opener at Oakwell, as Alex Mowatt scored direct from a corner.

Whilst it was whipped in with real pace, Bettinelli should’ve been stronger to move players out the way and to clear the ball. That wasn’t his only error either, as he struggled throughout to deal with high balls, looking very unconvincing as Neil Warnock’s side fell to a defeat that leaves them tenth in the table.

The 28-year-old’s display angered the Boro fans, who had expected better from the keeper this season considering he arrived with a decent pedigree, even if he wasn’t number one at Craven Cottage last season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bettinelli’s showing from the fans on Twitter…

Bettinelli is genuinely one of the worst goalkeepers I've seen at Boro. Awful. — Ash (@xBlackenedSky) April 10, 2021

I try my best to defend the keepers, I gave Randolph a lot of stick of his decision making, but damn Bettinelli is getting harder and harder to defend, he has made some shocking errors and he has cost us so many points this year! Shame as he could have been brilliant for us! — Nico Dal Pozzo (@Neeks_77) April 10, 2021

What’s Bettinelli got over Warnock?! 🤣🤣seasons over may as well play Archer for the remaining games — Travis Butterfield (@TravisB97) April 10, 2021

Bettinelli might as well go back to Fulham now — Jonny McKinley (@boro_jonny) April 10, 2021

Send bettinelli back now — Ben Cooper (@fatmancoop91) April 10, 2021

Bettinelli is a liability. Don’t sign him again. #boro — For The Love Of Boro 🇨🇩 (@4TheLoveOfBoro) April 10, 2021

Sub Bettinelli and put him on the next train back to London. Disgrace. — Jay Shaw (@JayShaw180) April 10, 2021