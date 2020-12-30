‘Liability’, ‘Accident waiting to happen’ – These Norwich fans were not happy with one man’s contribution to QPR draw

It was a frustrating night for Norwich City on Tuesday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by QPR at Carrow Road.

After goalless opening 75 minutes, the hosts were handed the lead when Teemu Pukki fired home from the penalty spot, after Dominic Ball brought down Todd Cantwell in the QPR area.

However, it would be a tale of two penalties, as Bright Osayi-Samuel drew the visitors level ten minutes later with a spot kick of his own, after he had been brought down by Christoph Zimmermann.

That was enough to ensure both sides were forced to settle for a point apiece, meaning Daniel Farke’s league leaders have now failed to win either of their last two games.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Norwich fans appeared far from impressed with Zimmerman, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 27-year-old.

It’s time to drop Zimmermann for Gibson — Reece (@RJNCFC) December 29, 2020

Get that Zim out. He has a good game until the mistake, consistent mistakes each game. Gibson in. — Joe Mayhew (@Joe_Mayhew_) December 29, 2020

Not sure what you’ve been watching, Zimbo is the one who needs to be benched — Josh (@ncfcjosh1) December 29, 2020

Fully deserved the win there. Zimmerman a liability. — Ash (@AshleyKirwanMBE) December 29, 2020

DROP Zimbo. — KingTettey (@CarrowMr) December 29, 2020

Zimmerman has been an accident waiting to happen all night. #ncfc — Martin Betts (@quietlifeplease) December 29, 2020

Absolute shock that Zimmerman is at fault. #ncfc — Adam Savoury (@Saves1990) December 29, 2020

Zimmerman’s abit of a liability isnt he 😶 #ncfc — KingTettey (@CarrowMr) December 29, 2020