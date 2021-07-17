‘Liability’, ‘Absolute awful’ – This Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for fierce criticism following friendly defeat

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 2-0 defeat to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a pre-season friendly this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side have already had a few games under their belt as they prepare for the big opener next month and he would’ve taken some encouragement from aspects of the performance against the Championship side today.

However, one man who won’t have enjoyed the game was Cameron Dawson.

Whilst the keeper made some smart saves, he was at fault for the opener as he was beaten at his near post from an effort by Jordan Williams.

Barnsley score, against the run of play, and Dawson will not want to watch that again. Drinks break now, and Basso has his arm around him. He needs to do better there. https://t.co/hg82NDEYuG #SWFC 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 17, 2021

The stopper has come in for criticism in the past from the support, so the spotlight is on him as Wednesday look for someone to make the number one shirt their own following Keiren Westwood’s exit in the summer.

It’s fair to say that many don’t want Dawson to start the season in goal and here we look at some of the reaction to his display today from Twitter…

No chance of promotion imo with our keepers. Both make so many errors. Both had a fair run but not good enough — Ben Ridley (@benridley10) July 17, 2021

Liability. He will never be our number 1, we need to bring someone in. — JAB (@suckitandseepal) July 17, 2021

Surely there's a good experienced no2 keeper knocking about but not getting games that wants regular footy? — Paul Hartley (@PaulHartley78) July 17, 2021

Dawson reminds me a lot of Richard O’Donnell. L2 is his level. We have to get a new keeper in ASAP…. — Jordan (@Jordrl66) July 17, 2021

It’s good news he’s dropping clangers in pre-season, don’t want Moore to be tricked into thinking either of these are good enough for pro football, they aren’t — OneGoalShort (@GoalShort) July 17, 2021

Get a new number one signed for the love of God! — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) July 17, 2021

How many more chances do we give him? He hasn’t learned from the day he first played absolute awful awful keeper — CHANSIRI OUT (@rf1991owl) July 17, 2021