Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Liability’, ‘Absolute awful’ – This Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for fierce criticism following friendly defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 2-0 defeat to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a pre-season friendly this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side have already had a few games under their belt as they prepare for the big opener next month and he would’ve taken some encouragement from aspects of the performance against the Championship side today.

However, one man who won’t have enjoyed the game was Cameron Dawson.

Whilst the keeper made some smart saves, he was at fault for the opener as he was beaten at his near post from an effort by Jordan Williams.

The stopper has come in for criticism in the past from the support, so the spotlight is on him as Wednesday look for someone to make the number one shirt their own following Keiren Westwood’s exit in the summer.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20

Alex Turner is the frontman of which band?

It’s fair to say that many don’t want Dawson to start the season in goal and here we look at some of the reaction to his display today from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Liability’, ‘Absolute awful’ – This Sheffield Wednesday man comes in for fierce criticism following friendly defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: