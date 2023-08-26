Highlights Leyton Orient had an incredible season in 2022/23, winning the League Two title and securing promotion to League One after eight seasons outside the division.

Leyton Orient had an incredible season in 2022/23. The club would lift the League Two title and ensure their promotion to League One after eight seasons outside the division, having been relegated in 2015.

The title victory of 2022/23 was a shock to many involved within football, as Orient had finished mid-table the previous three seasons in League Two, but the appointment of Richie Wellens was the catalyst for this success.

The club and its fans will be excited to compete in this higher division and will hope that the management team can maintain the O’s status in League One for next season.

The success that Wellens has brought to the London club got us thinking here at Football League World about who Leyton Orient’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Geraint Williams – 33.9%

Geraint Williams comes in as Orient’s tenth-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Williams would spend only a year in charge of the club after being appointed in February 2009. He maintained the club's League One status, as it had been battling relegation that season. However, in the following season, after a poor run in March 2010, Williams would lose his job.

Williams would win 21 of the 62 fixtures he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 33.9%.

9 Martin Ling – 35%

Martin Ling has long been involved with Orient, starting as a player in 1996 and playing for the club until 2000 before he was appointed manager in 2003. Having been removed from this position in 2009, he has since returned to the club in 2017 as director of football.

Ling had a successful period as manager of Orient; he achieved automatic promotion from League Two in 2006 and maintained the status of the club in League One for the next two seasons.

However, in his third season in charge of the club in League One, he would be sacked in January 2009, as the club was fighting relegation and the Orient board believed he was not the best option to maintain their status in the division.

Ling would be in charge for a total of 280 matches, winning 98, giving him a win percentage of 35%.

8 Tommy Taylor – 36.4%

Tommy Taylor was appointed manager of Orient in 1996, and he would manage the club until 2001. During this period, he would manage 269 games, winning 98, giving him a win percentage of 36.4%.

Taylor started his footballing career at Orient in 1966 as a player, and he would spend four years as a player there before moving to West Ham United. He would return to Brisbane Road in 1993 as a youth team manager before being promoted to the senior position in 1996.

During his time as manager, he would maintain the club in the old Third Division and would finish in the play-off positions once, but was unable to gain promotion for the club.

7 Billy Holmes – 37.3%

Billy Holmes comes in as Orient’s seventh-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Few, if any, Orient fans will remember Holmes successful tenure. Holmes would lead the club to the London Challenge Cup in 1912. He was in charge for a 15-year period from 1907 until 1922, with an absence of three years between 1915 and 1918 due to the First World War.

Holmes would manage a total of 437 matches, winning 163, giving him a win percentage of 37.3%.

6 Frank Clark – 38.2%

Frank Clark would start his managerial career at Orient, having been appointed in 1983 following his retirement from playing the year before.

Clark had mixed success with the club as manager, as in his second season he would be relegated to the old Fourth Division. However, he would gain promotion back to the old Third Division in 1989.

Clark would manage a total of 484 matches, winning 185, giving him a win percentage of 38.2%.

5 Peter Eustace – 38.7%

Peter Eustace was the successor to Clark as Orient manager, having been appointed in 1991.

Eustace would manage the club to a mid-table finish in the old Third Division in his first season. Following the restructuring of the Football League, Eustace would manage the club to two further mid-table finishes, but now in the Second Division due to the creation of the Premier League.

Eustace would win 58 of the 150 matches that he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 38.7%.

4 Alec Stock – 39%

Alec Stock was appointed manager of the club twice, with the first appointment being in 1949.

The first tenure of Stock would last eight years before he was appointed manager of AS Roma in 1957 for five months before he returned to Orient to manage the club until June 1959.

Stock would win the old Third Division South in 1956, gaining promotion, and would keep the club in the old Second Division before and after his period in Rome.

Stock would manage a total of 464 matches, winning 181, giving him a win percentage of 39%.

3 Russell Slade – 42.3%

Russell Slade was appointed in April 2010, with the club threatened with relegation from League One with only six matches left in the season. However, he would manage to save the side from relegation.

Slade would have a very successful period in his four full seasons as manager, finishing seventh twice and 20th before reaching the play-off final in his fourth season, losing the final to Rotherham United at Wembley.

Slade would leave the club in October 2014, having been appointed Cardiff City manager following 241 matches in charge of Orient, winning 102, giving him a win percentage of 42.3%.

2 Richie Wellens – 53.1%

Current manager Richie Wellens comes in as Orient’s second-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Wellens was appointed in March 2022, and he managed to save the club from relegation and keep their League Two status. However, in the following season, he would lead the club to the League Two title, a meteoric rise under his stewardship.

The club has returned to League One for the 2023/24 season, and fans will be hopeful Wellens can continue to perform immensely to keep the club in the division.

Wellens has won 34 of the 64 matches he has been at the helm of, giving him a win percentage of 53.1%.

*Wellens’ win percentage is capped at the end of 2022–23.

1 Justin Edinburgh – 54.9%

Justin Edinburgh is the best manager Orient has ever had in terms of win percentage.

The career of Edinburgh was sadly brought to an abrupt end while he was in charge of Orient. Edinburgh went into cardiac arrest in June 2019 following his title-winning season with Orient, as he won the National League in 2019.

Edinburgh was the manager who ended the club's stay in the National League, and his loss heavily impacted the club. Fans will be grateful for what he achieved at the club, which will be remembered forever, with the West Stand at Breyer Group Stadium being renamed the Justin Edinburgh Stand.

Edinburgh would manage 82 games for Orient, winning 45, giving him a win percentage of 54.9%.