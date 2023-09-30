Some fantastic players have pulled on the Leyton Orient shirt over the years and written their names into the club's history.

But as with all teams, there are others whose contributions were more minimal and it's them we're focussing on today.

Football League World brings you five players who only played one game for Orient and what they went on to achieve following their departure from East London.

Neal Eardley

The Welsh international's one appearance for the club came while he was on loan from Birmingham City, as they waited to release the player at the end of his contract.

The full-back had played a vast number of games prior to joining Birmingham, but he struggled in England’s second city. Following his loan at Orient, he would move to Scotland to play under Neil Lennon at Hibernian.

Neal Eardley would play for another five clubs before joining Welsh club Connah's Quay Nomads to see out his career.

He is now the U18s boss at League One club Blackpool.

Frank Sutherland

The Irishman was incredibly unfortunate to play only one game for Orient. Frank Sutherland would injure his anterior cruciate ligament in his debut for the London club and so would be ruled out for the rest of his loan stint, moving back to Queens Park Rangers to recover from injury.

Sutherland left QPR in the summer of 2016 and joined Woking to attempt to kickstart his career in the English football divisions; however, he would never reach the same heights he had once achieved as a youngster.

The former youth Irish international currently plays his football in the Southern Football League, for Chesham United.

Billy Lobjoit

Billy Lobjoit joined the club in 2008 as a youth player and would remain at the club until June 2013. During this time, Lobjoit would feature many times in the Orient squad under Russell Slade due to an injury crisis, but he only featured in one game for the club. His one appearance was a substitute appearance in a 2-1 victory over Rochdale.

Following his departure from the O's, the London-born player joined Bishop Stortford; however, since joining the club in March 2013, the forward has played for eight teams in a two-year period.

Lobjoit now plies his trade for non-league side Belstone FC.

Solomon Shields

Solomon Shields began his career at Leyton Orient in 2006, making his debut early into the 2007/08 season in League One as the team lost to Huddersfield Town.

The Englishman would never play for the club again, and he joined St Albans City in the summer of 2009, having previously spent a loan period at the club while contracted to Orient.

His last known club was St Albans City.

Bradley Gray

The Englishman began his career as a youth player at the club and made his first appearance in a Football League Trophy game.

Bradley Gray spent the majority of his Orient career on loan at various clubs and would fail to break into the O’s squad.

Gray has since moved around a fair bit since leaving the club and was most recently at non-league side Cirencester Town, which he left at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He describes himself as a personal trainer on social media.