Leyton Orient face a lot of competition from the many other clubs in London for attention.

The League One side are quite far down the pecking order these days given the high number of capital-city clubs competing in the top two tiers.

But the O’s still have a rabid fanbase who are there thick and thin through the team’s games each season.

Who are the most famous fans of Leyton Orient?

Here we look at the most famous names known to support the London club…

Daniel Mays

Mays is a British actor known for appearing in many TV shows and films.

The 55-year-old has featured in the likes of Ashes to Ashes and Line of Duty, as well as major motion pictures such as 1917 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Mays is also a lifelong supporter of the Orient, often discussing his love for the club on social media or in interviews.

Julian Lloyd Webber

The brother of the famous composer, and a famous musician in his own right, Lloyd Webber has been outspoken in his support of the O’s.

Lloyd Webber even went so far as to name his daughter after the club.

In an interview with The Times, the cellist opened up on where his love affair with the club began, having supported Orient all of his life.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

The composer himself is also a lifelong fan of the club, with the pair having grown up in the area.

The 75-year-old has earned critical acclaim for his work in theatre, having been involved in the scene since the mid-1960s.

He has not quite gone to the same lengths as his brother to show his love for the club, but nonetheless he is a very active supporter of the League One side.

Bob Mills

The radio presenter and comedian is a very outspoken fan of the third division club.

He has often discussed Orient’s mixed fortunes on broadcast over the years, having been a lifelong supporter of the club.

The 65-year-old also featured on the Quickly Kevin podcast to discuss the club’s ups and downs throughout the 1990s.

Colin Matthews

Another famous face from the world of composers and music that supporters Orient is Matthews.

The 63-year-old was born close to the club and grew up in the area as a supporter of the team.

He will no doubt be hoping that the team can be competitive in League One next season.