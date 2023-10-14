Highlights Leyton Orient has a storied history and has produced several legendary players, including Jobi McAnuff, Laurie Cunningham, and Matt Lockwood.

Leyton Orient are a club on the up.

They’re back in the third-tier of English football for the first time in eight years, a division in which they’ve spent much of their history in.

They’ll be looking to consolidate this term after spending some time in the wilderness amid the destruction at the hands of former-owner Francesco Bechetti, having romped to the League Two title last time out.

It’ll be interesting to see how they reacclimatise to familiar surroundings across the duration of the campaign, but that’s not what we’ll be focusing on here.

Instead, we’ll be delving into the archives, into the aforementioned storied history, and summarising the seven biggest legends of Brisbane Road.

Let’s get straight into it…

7 Jobi McAnuff

While he may be a more modern inclusion, it still remains difficult to contest McAnuff being a legend at the club.

Unlike some others on this lift, he wound down his career with the O's instead of kick-starting it there, but that doesn't take anything away from his achievements as he translated his vast experience in the game to lead by example throughout the duration of his 166 appearances.

The ex-Reading midfielder spent two years with Orient before joining Stevenage in 2016, but he went on to return shortly after and orchestrated a significant impact by helping them back to the Football League as captain.

He occupied the role of interim manager at the back-end of his second spell and is doubtessly an icon of their modern and overall history.

6 Laurie Cunningham

It’s hard to dispute that Cunningham is an icon of English football, let alone Leyton Orient.

The blitzing winger was a pioneer during the 1970’s and became only the second black footballer to play for England’s senior team after Viv Anderson.

He was key to paving the way for more and more black players to get into the game during this time and as well as West Bromwich Albion, he’s also held in a glowing regard at Orient.

Formerly of Real Madrid and Manchester United, Cunningham initially broke through with the O’s and scored 15 times from 75 matches prior to making the move to the West Midlands, where he went on to etch himself into history.

5 Matt Lockwood

Lockwood is the personification of a true cult-hero at Orient.

Supporters always love a player who can do the extraordinary and has an unexpected trick up their sleeve, which goalscoring left-back Lockwood clearly had.

He achieved the highest number of votes from fans when the club were inducting their hall of fame, and that's really not too much of a surprise when you take a look at the numbers and purely what he achieved with the O's.

Making 328 appearances across an iconic seven-year stay, Lockwood scored an impressive 50 goals despite forming part of the backline - working out to a goal every 6.5 games.

Lockwood even scored an 11-minute hattrick against Gillingham once, solidifying his presence as a true Leyton Orient legend.

4 Dean Cox

You'd be hard-pressed to find too many O’s supporters that would contest that he’s not one of the very finest players in their history.

The diminutive winger joined from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2010 and turned out on 263 occasions in the six years that he spent in East London, solidifying himself as a fan favourite.

He changed games and registered some truly unforgettable moments in Orient colours, scoring 57 times and providing a further 82 assists - which equates to a goal contribution every other match on average.

3 Stan Charlton

A reliable way to define legendary status is by looking at the part they played in real history for their club.

And that’s exactly what Charlton did, as he donned the armband to lead Orient to the top-flight for the only time in their history during the 1961-62 campaign.

It didn’t last, but the right-back’s legacy most certainly has and he’s remembered fondly for amassing well over 350 appearances across two separate spells with the side, becoming an unflappable mainstay both before joining and after returning from a spell with Arsenal.

2 Tommy Johnston

Johnston’s legacy very much lives on until this day, as the club currently have a stand named in his honour.

He was voted as Leyton Orient’s best ever player by supporters in 1999, too - and there’s good reason for that.

No individual has found the back of the net for the O’s more than Johnston, who accumulated a mightily impressive 121 goals to his name from just 180 appearances.

The Scottish striker had a remarkable goal return throughout his career and also proved a hit with the likes of Newport County, Blackburn Rovers and Gillingham - but none more so than Orient, where we feel he ranks second in their list of legends...

1 Peter Allen

But all things considered, there was only ever going to be one man to top this list.

The midfielder rose through the club’s ranks and went on to make 491 appearances across all competitions during a legendary 13-year stay, a tally that will take some trumping and has no doubt established his iconic status in this corner of the capital.

Allen sadly passed away earlier this year at the age of 76, but needless to say his legacy will still live on too.