Leyton Orient are a London-based side with a lot of competition when it comes to growing their fanbase within England's capital.

All clubs up and down the country have famous faces that support their sides through thick and thin, having an emotional attachment to one side within football.

Things are no different with Leyton Orient, who have a few famous fans among what is a fairly small fanbase comparatively to other clubs in the third tier.

The O's are now a League One side but still face a lot of competition from the many other clubs in London to further their supporter ranks, and whilst they are not a historic name in English football, they are one on the rise at present.

But Orient still have a current fanbase who are extremely passionate and there through thick and thin during the team’s games each season.

Here, we take a look at five of the most famous celebrities that you may have had no idea supported Leyton Orient...

Daniel Mays

Mays is a 45-year-old British actor from Epping known for appearing in many TV shows and films.

Mays has featured in the likes of Ashes to Ashes and Line of Duty, as well as major motion pictures such as 1917 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and White Lines.

As of 2005, he was living in Crouch End, an area in the London Borough of Haringey, but Mays is also a lifelong supporter of Leyton Orient, often discussing his love for the club on social media or in interviews.

Bob Mills

The radio presenter and comedian is a very outspoken fan of the third tier side and has been spotted inside the ground before.

He has often discussed Orient’s mixed fortunes on his radio broadcasts over the years, having been a lifelong supporter of the club.

The 66-year-old also featured on the Quickly Kevin podcast to discuss the club’s ups and downs throughout the 1990s and will be delighted his side gained promotion from League Two last year.

Colin Matthews

A famous face from the world of composers and music that supporters Orient is Matthews.

The 77-year-old was born in London close to the club and grew up in the area as a supporter of the team.Noted for his large-scale orchestral compositions, Matthews is also a prolific arranger of other composers

He has also often appeared on the radio and will no doubt be hoping that the team can be competitive in League One this season.

Julian Lloyd Webber

The brother of the famous composer, and a famous musician in his own right, Lloyd Webber has been outspoken in his support of the O’s.

The 72-year-old even went so far as to name his daughter after the club, Jasmine Orienta.

In an interview with The Times, the cellist opened up on where his love affair with the club began, having supported Orient all of his life.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Perhaps the most famous of them all, the renowned composer himself is also a lifelong fan of the club, with the pair od brothers having grown up in the area.

The 75-year-old has earned critical acclaim for his work in theatre, having been involved in the scene since the mid-1960s. His works include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (1968), Jesus Christ Superstar (1970), Cats (1981), amongst many others.

He has not quite gone to the same lengths as his brother to show his love for the club, but nonetheless he is a supporter of the newly-promoted side.