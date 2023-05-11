Leyton Orient will be looking to begin their preparations for a return to League One after successfully navigating their way to promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.

The O's won the League Two title last month and ended the term with a total of 91 points.

Orient's aim for the upcoming term will be to consolidate a place in the third-tier under the guidance of manager Richie Wellens.

With the transfer window set to open later this year, it will be interesting to see how much business the O's will conduct over the course of the summer.

Wellens could boost his side's chances of making a positive start to the new term if he is able to recruit some classy operators in the coming months.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what Orient's five most expensive signings are up to now.

Who are Leyton Orient's 5 most expensive signings?5) Carl Griffiths

Carl Griffiths rejoined Orient for a fee of €110k from Port Vale in 2000, according to Transfermarkt.

Over the course of his three spells with the O's, Griffiths scored 58 goals for the club.

Following a spell with Luton Town, Griffiths opted to call time on his playing career.

Griffiths briefly embarked on a career as a coach as he was the manager of Brentwood Town from 2008 to 2009 and Aveley from 2010 to 2011.

4) Allan Glover

As per Transfermarkt, Orient bought Allan Glover from West Bromwich Albion for €126k in 1976.

Glover made 37 league appearances for Orient before moving on to Brentford.

After a spell with non-league outfit Staines Town, Glover opted to call time on his playing career.

3) Mervyn Day

Mervyn Day joined the O's for a fee of €170k from West Ham United in 1979, according to Transfermarkt.

Day went on to make 170 league appearances for Orient.

Spells with Aston Villa, Leeds United, Luton Town, Sheffield United and Carlisle United followed for Day before he opted to retire from football.

Day then became the manager of Carlisle and led the club to promotion in 1997.

As well as having coaching spells with Charlton Athletic and West Ham, Day also worked as a chief scout for Leeds and was West Brom's head of recruitment between 2014 and 2015.

2) Paul Beesley

As per Transfermarkt, Paul Beesley joined Orient for a fee of €250k from Wigan Athletic in 1989.

Beesley featured on 32 occasions in the league for the O's before sealing a switch to Sheffield United.

After ending his career following a spell at Ballymena, Beesley worked as a coach for Notts County and Leeds United before serving as a kit man at Ipswich Town from 2012 to 2015.

What is Orient's most expensive signing up to now?

1) Justin Channing

According to Transfermarkt, Orient spent €318k on Justin Channing in 1996.

Channing went on to make 74 league appearances for Orient.

Utilised as a defender and as a midfielder, Channing joined Slough Town after his stint with the O's before calling time on his career.