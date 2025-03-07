Despite some poor results as of late, Leyton Orient still remain in a very promising position.

The O's currently sit ninth in League One, five points outside the play-off places, far above where even the most optimistic Orient fan could have predicted.

Orient have recently suffered a trio of disheartening defeats to Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City - which has led many to question the O's promotion credentials.

Leyton Orient's results against the top seven 2024/25 10th August Leyton Orient 1-2 Bolton 17th August Charlton 1-0 Leyton Orient 24th August Leyton Orient 1-2 Birmingham 21st September Stockport County 1-4 Leyton Orient 28th September Leyton Orient 0-0 Wrexham 26th October Wycombe 3-0 Leyton Orient 26th November Leyton Orient 0-2 Huddersfield 1st February Leyton Orient 0-1 Stockport 18th February Wrexham 1-2 Leyton Orient 22nd February Bolton 2-1 Leyton Orient 25th February Birmingham 2-0 Leyton Orient 1st March Leyton Orient 1-2 Charlton

The O's have only won two of their 12 league matches against the top seven sides in League One this season, and while Orient have remained competitive in the majority of the games, it is a record that will frustrate many in and around E10.

Leyton Orient have had a tough run of form

Prior to Tuesday's defeat at Rotherham United, Orient had to face four of the top seven within a two-week timeframe - a schedule even the biggest clubs in League One would struggle to handle.

While the O's and their fans would have injured their progression in the FA Cup to face Premier League Champions Manchester City, as well as the Vertu Trophy, re-arranged fixtures against Wrexham and Birmingham certainly did little to help Orient's already injury-riddled squad.

Defenders Omar Beckles and Tom James missed all four of those games, while Dan Happe has been out since the Wrexham fixture.

The constant rotation at the back, whether it be forced or by choice, has clearly affected the O's, who have conceded 10 goals in their last six games - having previously only conceded four in the league since New Year's Day.

Leyton Orient need to take crucial points from favourable fixtures

Coming off of a defeat against a Rotherham side currently languishing in mid-table and performing well below expectations under Steve Evans, Orient will look to bounce back and re-start their play-off push that was so strong in recent weeks and months.

Manager Richie Wellens will be looking to take advantage of a run of fixtures that many could argue suit the O's, with all of their next seven opponents sat outside the top ten.

While both Wellens and the Orient side will take nothing for granted, if they truly want to be a side contending for a play-off side, they will want to be well-prepared to pick up maximum points from sides that sit in the bottom half of the table.

The reason why this is crucial is that as Orient look towards the end of the season, their final two matches are the visit of Wycombe Wanderers, followed by a trip to Huddersfield Town - two sides that comfortably dispatched of the O's in the reverse fixtures respectively.

The worry of having to go into those two games with the pressure on the O's to pick up maximum points to ensure a play-off place will worry many around the club.

While the O's have a lot of work to do to get back within touching distance of the top six, the lingering fear will be that as we head towards the run-in, those two fixtures against Wycombe and Huddersfield will most likely make or break Orient's campaign - and will have to improve their record massively against the top sides in the division if they want any chance of securing a date at Wembley in May.

Evidence so far this season suggests Orient could be facing back-to-back defeats. On aggregate, they lost 5-0 to Wycombe and Huddersfield in the reverse fixtures, and your gut-feeling is that if that's repeated, Wellens' side won't be in the play-offs, whatever they manage to do between now and then.