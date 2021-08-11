Leyton Orient v QPR match preview: Team news, previous meetings, and more

Wednesday’s EFL Cup first round clash between Leyton Orient and QPR at The Breyer Group Stadium promises to be an exciting one with both clubs searching for their first victory of the 2021/22 campaign.

The R’s face a rival London side for the second time in less than a week as they travel east after hosting Millwall at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday while Orient are back home after their trip up to Salford.

Both clubs head into their first competitive meeting in more than 14 years on the back of opening weekend 1-1 draws in their respective leagues but the two are in very different places in terms of the managerial cycle.

Mark Warburton’s QPR have been building towards where they are now for more than two years as they look to break into the Championship’s top six this term.

While Orient may also be targetting promotion but are at the start of a new era in what is Kenny Jackett’s first full season in charge – something that was reflected in the significant squad turnover this summer.

With one eye likely on the upcoming league fixtures, we can expect to see some rotation from both clubs.

The R’s boss suggested that he wants to name a strong side including many first-team players but sees tonight’s game as a chance to make some changes and give opportunities to some young players.

Additionally, he hinted Stefan Johansen would be rested and revealed Sam Field and Luke Amos will not be available, though the latter is now just weeks away from a return to match action.

Ilias Chair missed the season opener against Millwall due to illness but is now back in training and could make his first appearance of 2021/22 tonight.

Jackett, on the other hand, could be without former QPR winger Paul Smyth after he was forced off with a hamstring issue against Salford on the weekend but the experienced coach was optimistic after the game that the 23-year-old’s injury wasn’t too bad.

Smyth will be monitored ahead of the game while there is an expectation that both defender Adam Thompson and striker Harry Smith will be absent as they continue to recover from injury issues.

The O’s have come out on top in the last two meetings between the two sides, both also EFL Cup ties, but it will take a significant upset if they’re to extend their unbeaten run against the west London club, who are looking for their first win in this fixture since 1982.

The hosts will, of course, be boosted by the home support in what is their first competitive game in front of fans at The Breyer Group Stadium for some time.