Things don't get any easier for Leyton Orient, who face another of the teams tipped to challenge at the top of League One on Saturday as they host Portsmouth at Brisbane Road.

Richie Wellens was happy to look at the positives from the O's opening day defeat away at Charlton Athletic as the newly-promoted side went toe-to-toe with one of the division favourites and only lost 1-0.

Their primary target this term will be avoiding relegation and Saturday's game will have given them confidence that they're not out of their depth in the third tier as they made things tough for the Addicks at times.

They won't mind taking up the underdogs tag again this weekend as they host a Pompey side looking to show that they can take advantage of what is a wide-open League One field in 2023/24 - with the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday now back in the Championship.

John Mousinho's men left it late in their opening fixture against Bristol Rovers, with Kusini Yengi bagging the equaliser in the 92nd minute to cancel out Luke Thomas' first half opener, and pressure is on them to prove they can compete at the top of the division after an impressive transfer window.

Orient's 2022/23 League Two title-winning campaign was built on defensive solidity so they'll be keen to frustrate Pompey at Brisbane Road while looking to make the most of their own forays forward - likely to come in transition or through set pieces.

It's set up to be an intriguing encounter in East London, with both clubs searching for their first League One victory of the new campaign.

Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: Latest team news

It would be a surprise to see Wellens look to change things up too much after what he deemed a strong showing at The Valley, which means we can expect to see a similar XI named against Pompey.

However, with opportunities likely to be given to some squad players against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup, one or two players could force their way into proceedings with eye-catching performances.

As for Pompey, Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson could be in line to make his League One debut for the club after signing earlier in the week while Josh Dockerill (knee), Paddy Lane (ankle) and Tom Lowery (knee) look set to be absent again due to injury.

Things should become clearer for both clubs when Wellens and Mousinho speak to the media later this week.

Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: TV/Live Stream

The UK's Saturday blackout means that a live stream will not be available for fans in the UK but audio streams will be available via the Orient and Pompey websites.

However, overseas supporters should be able to catch the game through iFollow.

Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: Tickets

Tickets are still available in the home end and can be purchased through the Orient website.

Pompey, meanwhile, confirmed at the start of August that they had sold out their away allocation for Saturday's game at Brisbane Road - with around 1,200 tickets sold in less than three hours.

Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: Kick-off time

Leyton Orient v Portsmouth will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 12th August, which means full team news will be available from 2pm.