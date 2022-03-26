Leyton Orient v AFC Barrow: Latest team news, score prediction, is there a stream? What time is kick-off?

What a difference a week makes in football.

Last Saturday, Leyton Orient were searching for their first victory in more than 100 days and now they host Barrow as they chase three wins on the bounce.

They came back to beat Rochdale 3-1 at the Breyer Group Stadium last weekend before earning a 3-0 win away at Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

There has been change to for the visitors, with manager Mark Cooper departing on Sunday and the experienced Phil Brown named as his replacement.

That decision came on the back of just two wins in 13 games – a run that has left them teetering nervously above the bottom two.

Football League World will be in east London this afternoon to provide live coverage of Brown’s first game at the helm.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the League Two clash between Leyton Orient and Barrow…

Latest team news

The O’s are set to be without Craig Clay, George Ray, and Tom James once again due to injury.

Richie Wellens won’t want to change a front three that has been in fine form of late, which could mean more time on the bench for top scorer Harry Smith.

Tom Beadling will be absent for the visitors due to a suspension while injuries mean that Joe Grayson and Kgosi Ntlhe will not be available as Brown picks his first team as Barrow boss.

Score prediction

Orient look to have found their groove under Wellens and though Brown’s arrival should have an impact on Barrow, it may not be enough to halt the hosts’ momentum.

It could well be another 3-1 win for Orient.

Is there a stream?

Due to the international break, there will be a live video stream available for those in the UK as well as around the world.

Full live coverage will be available through both Orient Live and iFollow Barrow.

What time is kick-off?

The League Two clash between Orient and Barrow will kick off at 3pm this afternoon meaning full lineups and team news will be available at 2pm.