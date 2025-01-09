This post is sponsored by Sky Bet

The Leyton Orient Trust are set to launch a health and wellbeing café to support the club's fans and those in the local area.

This has been made possible by a £10,000 grant that has been provided by the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund (BFF), which has also provided grants to club charities and groups of other clubs across the country to benefit their local communities.

This initiative is set to last 20 weeks - and it will target both Orient supporters and inactive people in the local area aged 50 or over.

The café aims to support people, and men in particular, to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle.

It's believed that the café sessions will run for three hours, once per week, and they will be based at Orient's stadium and SCORE, the community hub adjacent to the club's home ground.

During these sessions, physical activities will take place, as well as personal development workshops, and there will be the opportunity for participants to interact with others who are part of the initiative.

Not only will this support people's physical health, but it may also improve their mental health, something that has become a running theme with the projects being supported by the Sky Bet fund.

This is a continuation of the excellent work that has been done by both Sky Bet and the Leyton Orient Trust.

Birmingham City, Reading, Rotherham United and West Bromwich Albion’s local communities look set to benefit from these grants from Sky Bet, along with many others.

The Leyton Orient Trust, meanwhile, have been active for more than 35 years, and have invested more than £30m in the local area to improve people’s lives, an astonishing sum of money that has been used for noble causes.

Already affecting the lives of more than 100,000 people, the Trust looks set to improve the lifestyles of many others with this latest initiative, which has been made possible by the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund.