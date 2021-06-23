Leyton Orient transfer round-up: Released striker completes move, defender’s future decided, target to move to Gills

It has been a very mixed summer at Brisbane Road so far, with new manager Kenny Jackett looking to build on the progress of his predecessors in the last couple of seasons.

Despite signing the experienced Darren Pratley, as well as defenders Omar Beckles and Connor Wood, Leyton Orient have also lost a few key men.

The influential Jobi McAnuff left his role as interim manager a month ago and decided to call it quits on his playing career, bringing the curtain down on what has been a remarkable career, with the former winger playing in the Premier League for Reading a decade ago.

The O’s must move on from this though and their other departures this summer, three of which will be mentioned in just a bit, but what’s happening at Brisbane Road right now? Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer developments at the League Two club.

Lee Angol joins Bradford City

The O’s former striker has signed for fellow League Two side Bradford City on a one-year deal after being released from Brisbane Road earlier this summer.

Angol scored just one goal in 12 league appearances last season – but with Conor Wilkinson and Danny Johnson also leaving the club – Kenny Jackett will be hoping to bring in a couple of strikers to replace the trio.

The 27-year-old joins fellow forward Andy Cook, winger Abo Eisa and right-back Oscar Threlkeld as the Bantam’s fourth signing of the summer – and he will be hoping to nail down a regular starting spot at Valley Parade.

Happe happy to sign new deal

Leyton Orient fans enjoyed a good start to this week when defender Dan Happe’s new two-year contract was announced by the club.

The 22-year-old was a key player for the fourth tier side last season, making 40 appearances as his side secured an 11th-place finish in their second season back in the football league. They also conceded five goals less than playoff winners Morecambe – but didn’t quite have the attacking firepower required to reach the playoffs.

There’s still room for Happe to improve as a 22-year-old – and he will be hoping to guide his side to an even higher finish next season in the quest to get back to League One.

After Orient’s ownership troubles with Francesco Becchetti, their potential rise to the third tier would be a remarkable story.

Club to miss out on Allsop?

According to last week’s Newham Recorder report, Ryan Allsop could potentially move back to the club after spending six months at Brisbane Road during the 2012/13 campaign.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was released by Wycombe Wanderers this summer despite playing 29 times for the Chairboys in the Championship last season.

This would be a great signing for the O’s who will want players with experience in higher tiers. However, League One side Gillingham are now set to sign Allsop according to The Sun on Sunday (via the72.co.uk) and he’s unlikely to turn down the opportunity of staying in the third tier under Steve Evans.