Leyton Orient transfer round-up: Another player signed, Ryan Allsop update, Jackett reveals motivation behind signing

Leyton Orient have wasted no time adding to Kenny Jackett’s squad, in what is his first transfer window at charge at Brisbane Road.

The O’s fell short of promotion last term but that appears to be their aim in 2021/22.

Jackett is experienced in the EFL’s lower tiers and he’ll know that smart summer business will be key to his side’s hopes for the upcoming season.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Orient transfer news…

Orient sign Ipswich’s Aaron Drinan

Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan has become Kenny Jackett’s fifth signing of the summer, joining permanently from Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the east London club and told the club website that a meeting with Jackett was pivotal in his decision to make the move.

He explained: “The first meeting I had with the Manager; he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.”

Gillingham still keen on O’s target

After leaving Wycombe Wanderers at the expiration of his contract this summer, Ryan Allsop has been linked with a move to Brisbane Road.

Orient do face competition for the 28-year-old’s signature, however, with journalist Alan Nixon revealing that Gillingham are still pursuing the shot-stopper.

It is understood, however, that the Gills have identified an alternative in case they’re unable to land Allsop.

Jackett reveals motivation behind Paul Smyth signing

Paul Smyth became Orient’s fourth signing of the summer last week, joining on a two-year deal after leaving QPR as a free agent, and Jackett has revealed that his pace was a key factor in the club’s interest.

The 23-year-old is lightning quick, which makes him an asset out wide and in the forward line, and it appears his new boss is keen to harness that this season.

“His main asset, I think is pace,” Jackett told the club website. “I like him up front and I like him as a forward. He can score goals and I believe his pace and mobility will give defenders a lot of problems.”