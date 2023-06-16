Following their promotion from League Two as champions, there is plenty of work to be done at Leyton Orient.

There's plenty of work for Orient to do in their quest to secure a respectable third tier finish at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, such is the step up from the fourth tier into League One.

Under a talented coach like Richie Wellens, they have a chance of enjoying long-lasting success in a higher division but savvy recruitment will be required.

A flying start from the O's last season set them up well, and a good start again next term could determine how well they do during their first season back in League One since 2015.

Some would argue the third tier won't be as strong next season with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday going up, meaning it could be wide open for Orient to climb the table rapidly.

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer news at Brisbane Road as preparations continue ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

What is the latest Leyton Orient transfer news?

Lawrence Vigouroux

The biggest piece of news coming out of the club currently is that Burnley are in advanced talks to sign O's goalkeeper Vigouroux.

According to The Athletic, the Clarets are hoping to secure the signing of the 29-year-old shot-stopper. No deal has yet been agreed with the player, but there is optimism that a move can be completed in the next week.

The Chilean's deal with the League Two champions is currently set to expire this summer, meaning he is available as a free agent for Vincent Kompany's side.

Vigouroux was a crucial member of the side that earned promotion to League One last season and has played over 150 times for Orient since signing from Everton de Vina del Mar in January 2020.

Craig Clay

Long-serving midfielder Clay is departing Brisbane Road after six years with Orient.

He went on to win both the National League and EFL League Two titles with the club during that spell but his contract has not been renewed at the end of the 2022/23 season, meaning he is a free agent later this month.

The 31-year-old appeared 226 times for Leyton Orient, scoring six times. He leaves as one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Idris El Mizouni

TWTD have revealed that they understand Wycombe Wanderers, Aberdeen, and Plymouth Argyle have joined Derby County and Watford in showing interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni, alongside Leyton Orient.

This comes following his impressive loan spell at the O's last season, where he played 44 times, mostly as a holding midfielder.

The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his deal at Portman Road and could depart this summer, with Orient said to be very keen on retaining his services, but the competition for his signature is fierce.

Harvey Blair

According to Football Insider, Leyton Orient are in a five-way race for the 19-year-old’s signature in the transfer window.

League One rivals Portsmouth and Burton Albion are in pursuit of his signature along with Scottish Premiership duo Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Having impressed with five goals and an assist from 16 Premier League 2 games last term, Liverpool are now expected to send the youngster out on loan as they look to give him a pathway into senior first-team football.