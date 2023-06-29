Leyton Orient are preparing for life in League One once again after they won the League Two title a few months ago, but sometimes success comes at a price.

The O's have lost some key players in the build-up to pre-season as they gained interest from elsewhere thanks to their performances, but it appears that some exciting additions could be on the horizon.

Let's round up the latest transfer news coming out of Brisbane Road this week...

Lawrence Vigouroux and Paul Smyth depart

Two of Orient's key players in their promotion push were goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and forward Paul Smyth - but neither will be at the club in League One.

Vigouroux kept 24 clean sheets in the league in 2022-23 and conceded just 33 goals, but he has accepted an offer to join Premier League outfit Burnley, presumably as a backup goalkeeper.

Smyth meanwhile netted 10 times in League Two last season but following an approach from Queens Park Rangers - who he departed two years ago - the Northern Ireland international has returned to Loftus Road on a permanent basis.

Dan Agyei signs for Leyton Orient

Orient are set to at least add to their forward line though as according to Football Insider this afternoon, they had won the race for Crewe Alexandra's Dan Agyei.

The 26-year-old, who can play out wide or through the middle, was set to put pen to paper on a deal with the O's to give him another shot in League One, having scored 16 times for the Railwaymen in League Two last season.

And that deal has now been confirmed by Orient in a big boost to their attacking options.

Orient keen on Frankie Kent

It's not just the attack that Richie Wellens wants to bolster as well - it's his back-line that was so strong last season.

FLW exclusively revealed on Thursday that Orient are keen on a deal for Peterborough United's Frankie Kent, who is on the transfer list at Posh.

The 27-year-old was a regular for Peterborough last season but with one year left on his deal at the club, he could be on the move and closer to his home-town of Romford.

Harry Smith finds new club

Orient released a number of players at the end of the 2022-23 season, including striker Harry Smith.

Despite scoring 13 times in League Two in 2021-22 for Orient, Smith was loaned out twice last season to Exeter City in League One and then National League side Barnet, but he's found a new club permanently at the end of his O's contract.

Smith will stay in League Two after signing for Sutton United.

Dan Happe signs new contract

This week, Orient agreed a new deal with defender Dan Happe, who has extended his time at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season, with the potential to add another 12 months to that.

Happe played 25 times for the O's last season but missed a large chunk of the second half of the campaign through injury and will now compete for a spot in Wellens' starting 11 in League One.