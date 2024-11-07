Jayden Sweeney has only started three league games so far this season for Leyton Orient.

The 22-year-old featured in Sunday's FA Cup trip to Boreham Wood, receiving a red card in the first half of extra time as the O's went on to win via a penalty shootout.

With the full back struggling to become a key member of Orient's back line, he may have to assess his future for some much-needed game time out on loan.

Sweeney struggling for game-time after promotion

Sweeney has been featuring in first-team games since the O's were promoted back to the Football League back in 2019.

The full-back made his league debut on the final day of the 2020/21 season in a 3-0 defeat away at Salford City.

He made five league appearances the following season, but it was the League Two title-winning year of 2023 where Sweeney really broke through - making 22 league appearances.

However, since promotion, Sweeney has found his starts limited, only making nine league starts last season.

This year, Sweeney has impressed in all three of Orient's EFL Cup games - playing a full 90 minutes as the O's pulled off a memorable win away at Millwall.

Sweeney's statistics in 1-0 win away at Millwall in the EFL Cup, as per FotMob Rating 7.2 Accurate Passes 22/30 (73%) Tackles Won 3/3 (100%) Duels Won 6 Clearances 4

Unfortunately for Sweeney, the other full-backs in the side have been incredibly consistent this season, which has left the 22-year-old limited to cup competitions since August, barring a very late cameo against Rotherham United.

Richie Wellens still impressed by Sweeney

Manager Richie Wellens has made no secret that, despite his lack of minutes, he is a big fan of Sweeney and sees him in the club's future.

Speaking to OrientLive following the game on Sunday, Richie stated: "What I will say is that Sweeney can be proud of his performance tonight. I thought he was excellent.

"His rotations in midfield, his positioning, Sweeney can be really pleased. I'm proud of him because it was a good performance today."

Sweeney must be afforded loan amid obvious pecking order

Defenders Tom James and Jack Currie have been borderline undroppable so far this season, keeping Orient with a very respectable defensive record despite an inconsistent start to the season.

It wouldn't make sense to try to take either out of the side, despite the fact that Sweeney has impressed many in his limited minutes this season.

A consistent run of games in League Two or potentially even the National League could help the club assess the development of the 22-year-old.

By the time January comes around, Sweeney will only have six months left on his Orient contract, so there is a danger of him playing extremely well elsewhere and leaving on a free transfer; a lose-lose situation for his parent-club.

However, the club may think the opportunity to play regular football in the Football League or beyond may outweigh the risk of the full-back departing. If they can then secure his future, that lose-lose becomes an instant win-win.

It does feel like a no-brainer if a side offers Sweeney the regular football that he deserves, Orient have to give the deal the green-light.