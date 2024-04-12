Highlights Leyton Orient may release some players with expiring contracts, including veteran Darren Pratley, while offering new deals to others.

Leyton Orient have a number of players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Some of them, including 38-year-old Darren Pratley, will most likely be released, while others will be offered new deals.

One player that should be given the chance to continue at the Gaughan Group Stadium is Ruel Sotiriou.

Ruel Sotiriou’s Leyton Orient career

Sotiriou came through Orient’s academy and made his first team debut in the 2017-18 National League season.

However, it was not for another four years that he became a regular starter.

Sotiriou went on loan six times early on in his career, to Heybridge Swifts, Leatherhead, Bishop’s Stortford, Chelmsford City, Hampton & Richmond and Dover Athletic.

He played a small part for the O’s in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns, but it was in the 2021-22 season that he really made his mark at the East London club.

The Cypriot made 40 appearances in all competitions, playing over 2,000 minutes.

And, at the age of 21, his return of nine League Two goals gave Orient fans reason to be excited about the future.

Ruel Sotiriou's Leyton Orient career Season (Division) Appearances Goals 2017-18 (National League) 3 0 2019-20 (League Two) 10 5 2020-21 (League Two) 22 1 2021-22 (League Two) 34 9 2022-23 (League Two) 42 9 2023-24 (League One) 42 11

Sotiriou also netted, a perhaps underwhelming, nine times in the 2022-23 league season, as Orient were promoted as champions.

Now, in his debut campaign in League One, he has shown some of the progression that all at Orient had hoped for.

The 23-year-old has scored 11 league goals this season, while also providing five assists – the same number as in the previous two seasons combined.

But Sotiriou remains a long way from fulfilling his potential, as there are aspects of his game that can improve.

One of his best attributes is getting into positions to score, but a lack of composure often lets him down.

In fact, Sotiriou has registered an xG (expected goals) tally of 13.24 in League One this season, meaning that he has unperformed by 2.24, as per Whoscored.com.

Meanwhile, only 33 percent (0.8) of his attempted dribbles (2.4) per 90 minutes are successful, while teammates Ollie O’Neill and Dan Agyei both complete 50 percent, respectively.

Nevertheless, on the pitch for more than 3,000 minutes, in a variety of positions, he has undoubtedly developed into one of Richie Wellens’ key players.

Ruel Sotiriou’s future

Having signed a two-year deal in 2022, Sotiriou’s contract is set to expire this summer.

The O’s will certainly offer him an extension, but it remains unclear whether he is willing to stay.

Orient will be hoping that the forward buys into the exciting project that Wellens is leading at the Gaughan Group Stadium.

The last few weeks have been disappointing, as the O’s faded out of play-off contention, but a top 10 finish would still be an excellent achievement.

Should the likes of Sotiriou return, with some fresh faces brought in over the summer, there is no reason why they could not mount more of a challenge next season.

The Cyprus international could have plenty of suitors, however, given that he is currently one of the 15 top scorers in the division.

A step-up to the Championship seems unlikely at this stage, though a move to one of League One’s bigger clubs, should they fail to win promotion, could be something that develops.

It makes it that bit more important, then, that Orient are on the beat with their own offer to the player.