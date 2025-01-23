Lewis Warrington has struggled to make an impact so far in East London with Leyton Orient.

Since arriving in the summer, Warrington has failed to make a consistent run in the side - only starting four times in League One so far this year.

His most recent appearance came in the O's 2-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town, which makes it almost two months since the midfielder has stepped foot onto the pitch in a competitive game.

Lewis Warrington appearances Season Club League Appearances 2021/22 Tranmere Rovers 17 2022/23 Fleetwood Town 38 2023/24 Plymouth Argyle 2 2023/24 Everton 1 2024/25 Leyton Orient 8* *Stats as of January 23rd

With manager Richie Wellens unlikely to make heavy rotations to a side that have done so well in recent weeks, a temporary move away from the side could be on the horizon for the Everton academy graduate.

Heavy competition for places at Leyton Orient

Since the defeat to the Terriers in late November, Orient are yet to suffer another in the League and have gone from a potential relegation dogfight to dreaming of a play-off push.

Throughout this run, however, Warrington has failed to make an impression and has been forced to watch this run of form either on the sidelines or in the stands, missing out on the matchday squad entirely in every League game in the month of December.

With Orient's recent acquisition of former Swansea midfielder Azeem Abdulai and a return to fitness for Sean Clare, opportunities will be even more limited for the 22-year-old. Dominic Ball is also on the sidelines with injury.

With the O's run of form as of late and the excellent performances from midfielders such as Ethan Galbraith and Jordan Brown, it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict where Warrington's next opportunity in the side will come from.

Warrington could benefit from a League Two move

Given Warrington's success during his loan spell with Fleetwood Town in League One, it wouldn't be an undeserving statement to say that he certainly has the ability to feature in the third tier on a regular basis. However, finding a suitor in the division may prove difficult given his lack of game-time this year.

Only three points separates third and eighth in the fourth tier, and a number of sides will likely be looking to strengthen their options in order to get an edge for the remaining months of the season - a perfect situation that the O's should be taking advantage of.

A midfielder of Warrington's calibre should be able to slot straight into a promotion-challenging side and perform week-in, week-out in a winning side, something that would benefit all parties involved.

It seems illogical to waste a player with the ability and potential that Warrington possesses - and even if Wellens and his staff have no plans for the 22-year-old, a regular run of games would allow them to greater assess his strengths and weaknesses.

Given his youth and the 18 months still remaining on his contract, Warrington can be a real asset for Orient next season, either financially or with his talent on the pitch.