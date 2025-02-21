This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bolton Wanderers have turned their season around in recent weeks, and the decision to hire Steven Schumacher has already started to pay off with his team firmly in the fight for the play-offs.

The Trotters are just three points behind their opponents for this weekend, Leyton Orient, who currently occupy the final position in the top six, with Charlton Athletic separating the two in seventh place.

Since Ian Evatt was sacked at the end of January, the Greater Manchester outfit have lost just one league game, making great strides to stay in the fight for the play-offs in the process and Saturday could prove to be vital to their chances of overtaking the O's.

Richie Wellens has done a remarkable job with Leyton Orient this season, and after beating Wrexham in mid-week, they have shown their hand. However, Bolton have two reasons why a trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium could be more difficult.

Bolton Wanderers duo named in biggest threat debate ahead of Leyton Orient clash

The fight for the play-offs in League One is heating up, and the Trotters' new-found form has made them an incredibly credible threat to both the O's and Huddersfield Town.

However, a win is needed on Saturday to stop the gap widening and therefore Schumacher's team will have to be at their very best to take their fifth win in six matches.

Football League World has asked their Bolton Fan Pundit, Liam O'Meara, which player has the ability to cause Leyton Orient the most problems this weekend.

Unable to choose just one, he told FLW: "I think the obvious answer is Aaron Collins. He's our best player and he's in form. He's scoring in most games that he plays, and he can score a variety of different types of goals.

Aaron Collins' Bolton Wanderers Stats 2024/25 (As Per FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 30 (23) Minutes played 2060 Goals (assists) 8 (3) xG 7.27 Shots (on target) 50 (25) Pass accuracy 68.5% Chances created 27 Touches (in opposition box) 812 (98) Recoveries 48 *Stats correct as of 20/02/2025

"He can run from deep, score from distance and he can also dispatch chances close up arriving in the box, so he's the obvious choice."

Liam continued: "But I do also think that John McAtee is probably approaching the best form he's been in at Bolton and Steven Schumacher has singled him out as someone who is adapting the way that he plays to fit more into this Bolton team.

"So, McAtee is probably the one I would look at. He's fresh off the bat of scoring two goals that were particularly well taken in the Shrewsbury game and he's not short of confidence, and that will help him."

Saturday is Steven Schumacher's biggest game in charge of Bolton Wanderers so far

While there is still plenty of time to go in the season, Saturday is massive for Bolton and if they can find a way past Leyton Orient, they will show to the rest of the division that they are more than ready for the play-offs.

The Trotters will need both Collins and McAtee to be on form to ensure that the three points stay in Greater Manchester, as defeat will see their opponents take a six-point advantage over them with 12 games to go.

Schumacher has already had a huge impact during his short time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and if he can continue the feel-good factor that has infected supporters, then they will stand in good stead for the run-in.